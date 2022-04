KELLER GORDON, BYLINE: Hi, Rob. Thanks for having me. SCHMITZ: Keller, you start by describing a video game developed at a lab at the University of Utah. Tell us about that. GORDON: Yeah. So this isn't a game you get on the app store or PlayStation or anything like that. It's from a federally funded nonprofit lab that makes games dedicated to treating cognitive disorders, mostly those in aging brains. I spoke with Dr. Sarah Morimoto, who runs this program called Neurogrow. It doesn't exactly look like a normal video game. You've got a basic, colorful screen, and you might have to complete certain tasks, like watering a flower with a certain color watering can before time runs out. It's got a pretty rudimentary design, but it challenges a patient's memory and reaction time. And it's not supposed to be fun. It's therapy. But Dr. Morimoto thinks the results are promising.

