Theater & Dance

'A Strange Loop,' finally, comes to Broadway

By Ari Shapiro
NPR
 3 days ago

Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ari...

NPR

American Aquarium, 'All I Needed'

Sometimes when you are down, just hearing the right song can bring you back up. For BJ Barham of N.C. country-rock band American Aquarium, he knows this quite well, having recently lost his mother and grandmother — as well as a longtime friend to suicide. As he describes it, "We have all had that feeling of driving around, feeling down and then, out of nowhere, a song comes on the radio that grabs you and won't let go. Almost as if the universe saw you struggling and personally hand delivered a 3.5-minute message to get you out of that rut."
MUSIC
NPR

Hollywood and tyrants: How filmmakers take on the powerful

In film lore, movie moguls are nearly always pictured as tyrants, directors as dictators, producers as despots, so you'd think I'd be used to the notion of authoritarianism by now. But this era of political autocrats has me rattled, not least because it will inevitably result in a raft of...
MOVIES
NPR

Proof sheets of the first 'Harry Potter' book are up for auction

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. You, too, could own some of the magic of "Harry Potter." An auction house is selling 109 sheets of paper thought to be the only surviving part of a galley proof of "Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone." A galley proof is an early version that a writer uses to make corrections. This one comes with a letter from a children's book reviewer who asked for a finished copy so she could tell lots of people about it. Apparently, they heard. It's MORNING EDITION.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Ari Shapiro
NPR

One of the dresses from 'The Wizard of Oz' is up for auction

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. It's one of the most iconic movie costumes ever made, the blue and white gingham dress that Judy Garland wore as Dorothy in "The Wizard Of Oz." One of them was given to the drama department at Catholic University and forgotten until it turned up in a shoe box during an office clutter clean-out. At auction next month, the dress is expected to go for at least $800,000. Now, if it could be paired with Dorothy's ruby slippers, you could literally look like a million bucks.
SHOPPING
NPR

In Hanna Bergholm's new horror film, a girl's adolescence is 'Hatching'

NPR's Rob Schmitz talks with Hanna Bergholm, the director of the new horror movie 'Hatching,' in which a girl finds a mysterious egg in the woods and nurtures it until it hatches. ROB SCHMITZ, HOST:. The new horror movie "Hatching" began with a one-sentence idea. HANNA BERGHOLM: A boy hatches...
MOVIES

