ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Surprising truth behind Roe v Wade and state-by-state abortion laws

By Wiggins America, Ryan Wiggins
97.1 FM Talk
97.1 FM Talk
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ySC04_0fKyhZ4g00

The famous Texas abortion bill which outlaws abortion after a heartbeat can be detected (at roughly 6 weeks) is stirring up debate in state legislatures nationwide.

The Connecticut legislature, for instance, is in the process of passing a law that will effectively nullify Texas’s abortion law, at least as far as the state has authority.

To understand how this works, you’ll have to understand how Texas’s law is written.

The Texas law does not give the state government the ability to enforce the heartbeat law, instead of laying enforcement at the feet of private entities.  Should a baby in utero older than 6 weeks (heartbeat detected) be aborted, then these private entities can sue anyone who has aided in the abortion process, other than the woman herself.  Since the woman having the abortion cannot be punished, the law is clearly aimed at abortion providers.

Then along comes the Connecticut law, which is the equal-but-opposite.  H.B. 5414, should it pass, will provide protection for a person or provider who, “has had a judgment entered” against, them so that they may “recover damages from any party that brought the action leading to that judgment.”

Now, Connecticut’s law will not have jurisdiction over anyone or anything outside its own state, so providers will have to have some footprint in the state.

In other words, Connecticut is attempting to become an abortion sanctuary state, where doctors who do abortions will be able to house their business/practice and be shielded from other states’ lawsuits.

Now whether or not this law will hold up under the power of litigation is another matter, but it’s attempting to send a message to states like Texas and Idaho.

This is what a post-Roe v. Wade America would look like, with abortion laws being decided at the state level, and states fighting over how to implement these laws. The surprising part is that it’s happening even before Roe gets a new Supreme Court hearing.

Ryan Wiggins is the author of the extremely serious and not funny robot novel, The Life of Human , and is a writer and producer of television shows. He is the host of Wiggins America on 97.1 FM Talk in St. Louis.

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Abortion providers sue to block Oklahoma bans

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. A coalition of Oklahoma abortion providers and national reproductive justice groups filed a pair of lawsuits in state court on Thursday to block two draconian abortion bans passed this month by the GOP-controlled Legislature.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
State
Connecticut State
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Wiggins
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Laws#Roe V Wade
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

She Was Forced To Give Birth At 10 Years Old And Then Forced To Marry The Church Deacon At Age 11

Sherry Johnson - Wedding Photo Age 11BishopAccountabilty.org. A Wife and A Mother By The Time She Was In Fifth Grade. Sherry Johnson was an only child. She lived with her mother, who worked as a substitute teacher, in Tampa, Florida when she was a little girl. The pair belonged to an apostolic church and attended services sometimes seven days a week. The church was strict. The girls and women had to wear hats and long sleeves and were not permitted to wear jewelry or pants.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
97.1 FM Talk

97.1 FM Talk

St. Louis, MO
1K+
Followers
541
Post
263K+
Views
ABOUT

St.Louis's most trusted news, entertaining talk & comprehensive sports radio station.

 https://www.audacy.com/971talk

Comments / 0

Community Policy