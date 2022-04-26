Surprising truth behind Roe v Wade and state-by-state abortion laws

The famous Texas abortion bill which outlaws abortion after a heartbeat can be detected (at roughly 6 weeks) is stirring up debate in state legislatures nationwide.

The Connecticut legislature, for instance, is in the process of passing a law that will effectively nullify Texas’s abortion law, at least as far as the state has authority.

To understand how this works, you’ll have to understand how Texas’s law is written.

The Texas law does not give the state government the ability to enforce the heartbeat law, instead of laying enforcement at the feet of private entities. Should a baby in utero older than 6 weeks (heartbeat detected) be aborted, then these private entities can sue anyone who has aided in the abortion process, other than the woman herself. Since the woman having the abortion cannot be punished, the law is clearly aimed at abortion providers.

Then along comes the Connecticut law, which is the equal-but-opposite. H.B. 5414, should it pass, will provide protection for a person or provider who, “has had a judgment entered” against, them so that they may “recover damages from any party that brought the action leading to that judgment.”

Now, Connecticut’s law will not have jurisdiction over anyone or anything outside its own state, so providers will have to have some footprint in the state.

In other words, Connecticut is attempting to become an abortion sanctuary state, where doctors who do abortions will be able to house their business/practice and be shielded from other states’ lawsuits.

Now whether or not this law will hold up under the power of litigation is another matter, but it’s attempting to send a message to states like Texas and Idaho.

This is what a post-Roe v. Wade America would look like, with abortion laws being decided at the state level, and states fighting over how to implement these laws. The surprising part is that it’s happening even before Roe gets a new Supreme Court hearing.

Ryan Wiggins is the author of the extremely serious and not funny robot novel, The Life of Human , and is a writer and producer of television shows. He is the host of Wiggins America on 97.1 FM Talk in St. Louis.