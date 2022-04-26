ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Heat And Hawks Injury Reports For Game 5

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

The Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks have announced their injury reports for Game 5.

The Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks are facing off in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series on Tuesday night in Florida.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).

NBA's official injury report

The Heat have a commanding 3-1 lead in the series, and with a win they can close out the Hawks in just five games.

The Hawks do have a legitimate chance to grab a game on the road and save their season, because both Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler have been ruled out for the contest on Tuesday.

They are two of the three best players on the team, and Butler is undoubtedly the team's star player.

A loss for the Heat would result in the series going to a sixth game back at State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta.

Last season, the Hawks made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals, while the Heat got swept in the first-round.

Both teams lost at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks, who ultimately won the 2021 NBA Championship.

