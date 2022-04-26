ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flicker of normal life returns to Kyiv as kids play in parks surrounded by spring flowers

By Jerome Starkey
 3 days ago
A FLICKER of normal life has returned to Kyiv as children played in parks surrounded by spring flowers.

Families made the most of the sunshine with mums pushing kids on swings while other ­residents walked freely after months of Russian bombardments.

A smiling youngster grins for the camera after the turmoil in Ukraine's capital Kyiv Credit: Getty
Families made the most of the sunshine with mums pushing kids on swings Credit: Getty

British and western diplomats are also flocking back to the city in a sign it is no longer in grave danger.

Tensions eased after Russian forces were forced to retreat in a humiliating defeat last month.

But officials told residents to think twice about returning after Moscow warned it would retaliate with more long-range missile strikes.

Meanwhile, Kyiv’s Mayor Vitali Klitschko ordered the dismantling of an iconic statue which symbolised Russia’s friendship with Ukraine.

The eight-metre bronze sculpture of two workers was erected in 1982.

Kyiv residents enjoy a beautiful spring day in the park after weeks of Russian attacks Credit: Getty

