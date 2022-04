A plant and gardening sale will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at the Franklin Environmental Resource Center in Franklin. Dahlia bulbs, native plant starts as well as cuttings and plants divided from the wonderful array on display at the ERC will be for sale, as well as previously owned gardening tools, decorations and equipment available for a donation. The grounds and gardens will be open for viewing as well.

