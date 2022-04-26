ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City hires Menzies as new men's basketball coach

By Derek Martin
kmaland.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Kansas City) -- Kansas City has hired Marvin Menzies as the new head...

www.kmaland.com

Wichita Eagle

KU Jayhawks coach Bill Self makes critical comments about transfer portal, NIL deals

Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self commented on the NCAA transfer portal and name, image, likeness agreements during an event Sunday in Houston. Asked about the issue of college players earning NIL money, Self told Houston Fox 26 sports director Mark Berman the current setup is “out of control. It is. I’m not saying ‘bad,’ but I’m saying we haven’t put our arms around it yet. Everybody’s kind of interpreting it their own way, which is totally permissible and legal within the rules.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Nine teams that could replicate Kansas' strategy of fielding a mature team and winning the national title

In some ways, 2021-22 Kansas set a foundation — or at least followed one — for what a national championship team looks like in the transfer portal era. The Jayhawks were loaded up with returnees from a team that took its lumps in 2020-21, bringing back five of its top six players after finishing outside KenPom.com's top 25 for the first time since Bill Self arrived in 2003-04. Kansas paired those returnees with new talent, particularly in Arizona State transfer Remy Martin, who provided the extra oomph to get the Jayhawks over the hump in March Madness, even as the Jayhawks' returning players improved.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Marvin Menzies
On3.com

5-star Ian Jackson adds Oregon, Kansas, UCLA offers

Ian Jackson is the No. 2 ranked player in On3’s 2024 rankings. With that target on his back, through the first two Adidas 3SSB sessions, Jackson has averaged 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 2.5 steals per game. “I watch a lot of Shai Gilgeous Alexander,” Jackson told...
LOS ANGELES, CA

