Kansas City hires Menzies as new men's basketball coach

Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self commented on the NCAA transfer portal and name, image, likeness agreements during an event Sunday in Houston. Asked about the issue of college players earning NIL money, Self told Houston Fox 26 sports director Mark Berman the current setup is “out of control. It is. I’m not saying ‘bad,’ but I’m saying we haven’t put our arms around it yet. Everybody’s kind of interpreting it their own way, which is totally permissible and legal within the rules.
