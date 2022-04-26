ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf team competes in Topeka

JC Post
3 days ago
 3 days ago
Junction City Blue Jay boys golf competed in the Topeka West Invitational Monday at the Topeka Country Club with...

WIBW

Zonkey born at Kansas State University veterinary center

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A rare donkey-zebra hybrid -- yes, a zonkey -- was born recently at the Kansas State Veterinary Health Center. A donkey named Jayla, purchased by Deanna Kohley with T&D Donkey Rescue Inc., was found to be pregnant - with what, nobody was sure. When it was...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Veterinary Health Center at KSU welcomes zonkey into the world

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — The Veterinary Health Center (VHC) at Kansas State University announced on Facebook Tuesday that they welcomed a zonkey, a cross between a zebra and donkey, into the world. The zonkey’s name is Zyla. Zyla’s mother, a donkey, named Jayla, was purchased by Deanna Kohly with T&D Donkey Rescue Inc. According to […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

New public fishing lake set to open in Kansas

EMPORIA (KSNT) – A new fishing spot will be open soon according to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks near the city of Emporia. This new public fishing spot will be at King Lake, located on the northern edge of Emporia State University and Interstate 35. It is the result of an ongoing partnership […]
EMPORIA, KS
JC Post

Auto racing returns to the Kansas State Fair

HUTCHINSON — After nearly two decades, championship dirt track auto racing is returning to the famed half-mile oval at the Kansas State Fair on Sunday, Sept. 18, with the smashing fun of the Demolition Derby hitting the track earlier in the week. “We are so thrilled for racing fans...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Honor Flight returns to Wamego Thursday evening

Veterans traveled this week from Wamego to Washington D.C. to view the war memorials. Each veteran was accompanied by a student guardian from the Wamego High School National Honor Society. They return to Wamego at 8:30 p.m. Thursday. The public is invited to help welcome them home on Lincoln Ave....
WAMEGO, KS
JC Post

Royals win in ten innings over the White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie Kyle Isbel hit a two-run single in Kansas City’s three-run 10th inning, and the Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 5-2. Whit Merrifield scored the go-ahead run in the 10th when White Sox catcher Reese McGuire was charged with a passed ball with the bases loaded and two out. Isbel, who was promoted from Triple-A Omaha before the game, got his hit off left-hander Aaron Bummer. Chicago was held to three hits through the first seven innings, but tied it in the eighth. Royals starter Brad Keller induced 12 groundball outs and didn’t throw more than 15 pitches in any of his seven innings.
CHICAGO, IL
David Hurley
Leavenworth Times

Basehor-Linwood point guard Trevor McBride accepts Wichita State walk-on offer

By Derek Wiley With 45 minutes to impress Wichita State men’s basketball coach Isaac Brown, Trevor McBride wasn’t nervous. A coach’s kid who had played organized basketball since the second grade, McBride had long dreamed of this opportunity. “It’s always been a dream to play Division I basketball, of course, ever since I was like…
WICHITA, KS
