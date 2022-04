VANCOUVER, Washington (KOIN) — If you receive a phone call or text from someone threatening to harm someone you know unless you give them money, police say it’s a scam. Police in Vancouver, Washington, issued a scam alert Tuesday after several people reported receiving phone calls or texts from someone claiming one of their family members or co-workers had been injured and they need to send money – or they would kill the alleged person.

