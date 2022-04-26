ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Jury trial set for Cedar Rapids man accused of murder

By KCRG Staff
KCRG.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A jury trial is set for 62-year-old Arthur James Flowers. Flowers is charged with killing Emily Elizabeth Leonard. Officers stated they found Leonard with...

www.kcrg.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCCI.com

Police: Iowa woman stabs man in the neck during argument

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman was jailed after allegedly stabbing a man in the neck during an argument. Ashten Medina, 35, is charged with willful injury. According to police, the victim's injuries are non-life-threatening. The incident occurred overnight near 29th Street and Rutland Avenue. Medina was...
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids man identified as Monday morning gunshot victim

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police say a 36-year-old man died in a shooting on the city’s southwest side early Monday morning. Officers responded to a report of gunshots in the area of 12th Avenue SW and Auburn Drive Southwest. Police said they found Dustin Frondle, of...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Cedar Rapids, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
KCCI.com

DMPD: Second suspect charged in city’s first homicide of 2022

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police said another man has been charged in Des Moines' first homicide of 2022, and have released new details in the investigation. According to Des Moines police, 24-year-old Trishay Thompson was found on Pennsylvania Avenue with a gunshot wound on Jan. 9. Thompson died from his injuries on Jan. 27.
DES MOINES, IA
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Jury Trial#Head Injuries#Violent Crime
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KCCI.com

Update: Missing Iowa teen has been found

NEVADA, Iowa — A family in Nevada says their missing teen has been found. Jacob Ruby is 16. His mom tells KCCI he has been missing since Wednesday. He was last seen leaving in a Ford with no plates. He has since been found safe.
NEVADA, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Western Iowa Today

Eight People Arrested in Undercover Drug Sting

(Marshalltown, IA) — Eight people have been arrested as part of an undercover investigation by Iowa Drug Task Force agents in Marshalltown and the surrounding area. According to a press release from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, three Marshalltown residents were taken into custody Wednesday at a home on North Center Street, and three others were arrested at a home on South Third Avenue. Charges include possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and parole violations. A seventh person was arrested in Hampton and charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, while and eighth person was arrested in Wellsburg on a failure to appear warrant.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KCJJ

Family suing Iowa City physician for negligence in death of two year old

The family of a two-year-old who died after a routine procedure to put tubes in his ears and remove his adenoids is suing a physician for negligence. The Gazette reports that the child, Louden Lofgren, is the grandson of Republican state senator Mark Lofgren of Muscatine. He had the surgery at the Iowa City Ambulatory Surgery Center April 2nd 2021. Dr. Thomas Simpson performed the surgery, which developed complications when the boy began bleeding briskly as additional adenoid tissue was removed. After he was woken up, the bleeding resumed.
IOWA CITY, IA
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHO 13

Des Moines bathroom assault suspects identified

UPDATE — 3:27 P.M. Des Moines Police say the three men have been identified and are cooperating with police. ——— DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects they say assaulted a man in a convenience store bathroom earlier this month. The assault happened on April 2nd, just […]
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy