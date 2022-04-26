Hillsborough Sheriff Marine Unit Rescues Two Boaters In Tampa Bay

TAMPA, FL. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit saved two boaters left stranded in the waters of Tampa Bay. The rescue was captured on their body-worn cameras (watch below).

At approximately 7:40 p.m. on Monday, April 25, 2022, the HCSO Marine Unit was conducting maritime patrols when they observed a disabled vessel with one person on board and two adults in the water.

Both adults in the water were nearly 200 yards away from the boat and in distress. One of the individuals did not have on a life jacket.

Deputies rushed to rescue the two stranded boaters and bring them aboard their vessel to safety.

“I’m so thankful our Marine Unit was on patrol and prepared for a situation like this. Had they not been patrolling the waters, this could have ended very differently,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Summer is just around the corner. I want to remind all boaters to ensure their vessels are in good condition, and to please, always wear a life jacket. These simple steps could be the difference between a beautiful day out on the water or a tragedy.”

The two boaters were later taken back to their vessel and able to return to the marina.

