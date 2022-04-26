ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Vince Wilfork's son pleads guilty in theft of father's Super Bowl rings

By Matt Young
Houston Texans nose tackle Vince Wilfork with a Patriots Super Bowl trophy. (Brett Coomer, Staff / Houston Chronicle)

D’Aundre Holmes-Wilfork, the son of former Texans and Patriots star Vince Wilfork, was sentenced to five years’ probation after pleading guilty in a felony theft case involving taking more than $300,000 worth of his father’s jewelry, including Super Bowl rings.

“The outcome that emerged from the case was a result of much self-reflection and healing on the defendant’s part and the willingness of his parents to forgive him and show him unconditional love with the sincere hope that he can be rehabilitated and go on to live a happy and productive life,” Holmes-Wilfork’s attorney Mark Aronowitz told the Galveston County Daily News on Monday.

The 24-year-old D’Aundre Holmes-Wilfork was arrested by Friendswood police in May 2021 and charged with stealing two of his father’s Super Bowl rings as well as two AFC championship rings and a national championship ring from his days with the Miami Hurricanes.

Wilfork thought he had misplaced the jewelry, but received a message last year that it all was listed for sale on a sports memorabilia site. Wilfork was able to locate the buyer, who said he paid D’Aundre $62,000 and returned the rings once they were reported stolen.

In 2016, D'Aundre Holmes-Wilfork was dismissed from the University of Houston football team after he was charged with drug possession in Friendswood .

Wilfork played 13 seasons in the NFL, including his final two with the Texans before retiring after the 2016 season.

