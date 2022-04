Six pedestrians and a motorist were hurt in a crash early Monday on the Garden State Parkway in Monmouth County, authorities said. The crash was reported around 3:15 a.m. on the highway’s northbound side near milepost 116.8 in Holmdel, where an Acura MDX was involved in an earlier wreck and became disabled facing southbound in the local lanes, according to Trooper Brandi Slota, a spokeswoman for the New Jersey State Police.

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO