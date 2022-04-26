Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 4/26/22
In Riverside County, there were 459 new cases reported over the weekend. Hospitalizations have only increased by one since April 18...www.kvcrnews.org
Hey Covid is NOT OVER! Just because the state and county lifted restrictions.... does not mean you are not going to get Covid... You all can do whatever you want. For me and my family.....we are still masking up and social distancing.... why???? because for two and a half years....we didn't catch Covid. we are going to keep doing what has worked for us. Please if you see is with our masks on... please social distance yourself and your cooties and germs. Thank you
