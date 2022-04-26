ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 4/26/22

By KVCR
KVCR NEWS
KVCR NEWS
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In Riverside County, there were 459 new cases reported over the weekend. Hospitalizations have only increased by one since April 18...

www.kvcrnews.org

Comments / 7

Lore Verduzco
3d ago

Hey Covid is NOT OVER! Just because the state and county lifted restrictions.... does not mean you are not going to get Covid... You all can do whatever you want. For me and my family.....we are still masking up and social distancing.... why???? because for two and a half years....we didn't catch Covid. we are going to keep doing what has worked for us. Please if you see is with our masks on... please social distance yourself and your cooties and germs. Thank you

Reply(6)
3
Related
KVCR NEWS

Over 850,000 Inland Empire residents will have to limit outdoor watering to 1 day a week starting June 1st

Below is a transcript of the conversation between KVCR's Jonathan Linden and Western Municipal Water District Vice President Director Gracie Torres. Jonathan Linden: The Metropolitan Water District, which provides water to over 19 million residents in California, had their board of directors unanimously vote on Tuesday to require several water agencies in Southern California to take new measures to conserve water in the region. I'm joined now by Gracie Torres of Riverside, who's the vice president of the Western Municipal Water District. To start off, Gracie, can you tell listeners more about this order that was made by the Metropolitan Water District and what exactly it means for Inland Empire residents.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Update: Investigation into food poisoning that sickened Coachella shuttle drivers

Riverside County health officials are continuing to investigate the apparent food poisoning that led to the hospitalization of at least 46 shuttle bus drivers who were shuttling attendees to and from the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Investigators with the Riverside County departments of public health and environmental health are collaborating to determine what The post Update: Investigation into food poisoning that sickened Coachella shuttle drivers appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
NBC News

Omicron cases spike in Coachella Valley after music festival

Daily Covid cases in Riverside County, California, rose 76 percent in two weeks as tens of thousands of people gathered there for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival over the last two weekends. Though most Coachella events were outside, the festival did not require visitors to wear masks or...
COACHELLA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
Riverside County, CA
Government
Riverside County, CA
Health
County
San Bernardino County, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Local
California Coronavirus
San Bernardino County, CA
Health
San Bernardino County, CA
Government
Ash Jurberg

The Orange County man giving away billions

I write about billionaires, entrepreneurs, and business leaders. These articles look at how they built their businesses and developed their wealth. But when I write these articles, readers always comment and ask me what these billionaires do to give back to their community.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
BGR.com

Stimulus check 2022: See if you’re eligible for $900 monthly payments

Another US city is joining the ranks of locales around the country setting aside money to offer some of its residents a regular stimulus check over an extended period of time. This time, the city is California’s Palm Springs. Its city council recently set aside a little less than a quarter of a million dollars to offer payments of $900 for up to 18 months. The recipients would include residents who identify as transgender and nonbinary.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inland Empire#Covid#Icu
SFGate

Death on California's streets

California saw a surge in homeless deaths during the pandemic. But for a number of reasons, that same surge did not happen across the country. Three times as many homeless people died in Los Angeles County as in New York City during the first year of the pandemic, according to recently released data by public health officials.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Sacramento

‘This Is A Major Public Health Challenge’: Newsom Unveils Plans To Prepare For Increasing California Heat

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento heat hit triple digits 28 times last year, and five of those days were record highs. Now, state leaders are unveiling new plans to prepare for more extreme heat emergencies. Extreme heat is becoming a way of life here in California. So just how bad are heatwaves going to be in the future? Historically, Sacramento sees two or three days above 104 degrees each year. That’s expected to reach 10-15 days by mid-century. “We have very high confidence on future temperature predictions,” Paul Ullrich, a UC Davis climate professor said. Now, Gov. Gavin Newsom is asking for $300 million to create...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
469K+
Views
ABOUT

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy