FLINT, MI -- City officials say a pending sale of the old Buick City site is contingent on reaching an agreement on environmental issues at the more than 350-acre property. Ashley Capital, one of the largest privately-held real estate investment companies in the United States, has contracted to purchase all of what remains of Buick City, an official for the trust that owns it said Friday, April 29.

FLINT, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO