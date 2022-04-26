School crossing guard hit by car in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police school crossing guard was hit by a car while directing school traffic in Midtown Tuesday morning.

Officers said the incident happened on North McLean Boulevard and Faxon Avenue in front of Snowden school.

The crossing guard had a raised stop sign and was assisting students when a Toyota Camry hit the victim, according to police. Surveillance video shows the minutes before the victim was struck.

The victim was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

News of the hit-and-run was shocking to those who were picking up their children Tuesday afternoon.

“No respect at all, then to keep driving. They don’t know their condition once they hit them or anything,” said Taylor Richardson.

Amber Lipford who lives across the street says speeding is a big problem in the area.

“I’m normally not here during the day because I’m a teacher as well but when I’m in my apartment you can hear how fast people are going,” Lipford said.

Lipford is hoping this is a wake-up call to drivers to respect the rules of the road and those who enforce them.

“You’re putting people’s lives in danger by not following the rules put in place,” she said.

Officers are still looking for the driver who they say is a black woman. The Toyota Camry is white with four doors and traveled south on McLean Boulevard after the crash.

No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH with tips.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.