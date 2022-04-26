ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

School crossing guard hit by car in Midtown

By Destinee Hannah, Bria Jones
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police school crossing guard was hit by a car while directing school traffic in Midtown Tuesday morning.

Officers said the incident happened on North McLean Boulevard and Faxon Avenue in front of Snowden school.

The crossing guard had a raised stop sign and was assisting students when a Toyota Camry hit the victim, according to police. Surveillance video shows the minutes before the victim was struck.

The victim was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

News of the hit-and-run was shocking to those who were picking up their children Tuesday afternoon.

“No respect at all, then to keep driving. They don’t know their condition once they hit them or anything,” said Taylor Richardson.

Amber Lipford who lives across the street says speeding is a big problem in the area.

“I’m normally not here during the day because I’m a teacher as well but when I’m in my apartment you can hear how fast people are going,” Lipford said.

Lipford is hoping this is a wake-up call to drivers to respect the rules of the road and those who enforce them.

“You’re putting people’s lives in danger by not following the rules put in place,” she said.

Officers are still looking for the driver who they say is a black woman. The Toyota Camry is white with four doors and traveled south on McLean Boulevard after the crash.

No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH with tips.

WREG

Covington Police: Wife shot husband, turned herself in

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Covington woman is behind bars after police said she shot her husband during an argument. Investigators identified Joselyn Yates as the accused shooter. She allegedly shot her husband twice. Covington Police said officers responded to a shooting on Sunday in the 1200 block of S. College Street around 2:20 p.m. Neighbors told […]
COVINGTON, TN
WREG

Accident kills worker at Memphis Coca-Cola warehouse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A worker was killed in an accident at the Coca-Cola Refreshments Distribution Center in southeast Memphis, officials say. Memphis Police responded to the scene on Southpoint Drive on Wednesday. Police say a man was killed when an accident occurred while he was operating a forklift. A representative with Tennessee OSHA says it […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

