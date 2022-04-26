ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse County, WI

22-year-old Town of Holland woman accused of battery to law officer, other charges

By Mike Tighe
 3 days ago
(Associated Press)

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A 22-year-old Town of Holland, Wis., woman was charged with battery to a law enforcement officer, among other counts, Tuesday in connection with a domestic call.

Alexis R. Speckeen also was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with attempting to disarm a peace officer and disorderly conduct from the incident Monday at a home in the Town of Holland.

A family member had called 911 out of concern that Speckeen might harm herself, according to the criminal complaint.

As deputies investigated, Speckeen attempted to grab a deputy’s firearm, “placing two hands on the butt of the gun and attempted to manipulate the firearm outside of the holster,” the complaint said.

Speckeen, who appeared intoxicated, kicked a deputy as he and another deputy attempted to restrain her, the complaint said.

After they had handcuffed her and put her in a squad car, she kicked the interior of the car in a violent fit, according to the complaint. Deputies summoned a mobile crisis representative, but Speckeen was uncooperative and taken to the La Crosse County Jail, the complaint reported.

On the felony counts of attempting to disarm a peace officer and battery of a law enforcement officer, upon conviction, Speckeen could face a fine up to $10,000 or up to six years in prison, or both, on each charge.

On the misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct, she faces a possible fine up to $1,000 or imprisoned up to 90 days or both.

