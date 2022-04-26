Butler's Devin Carney, FIU transfer point guard Tevin Brewer choose Duquesne

Duquesne added two more bricks to its roster reconstruction Tuesday when Butler High School’s Devin Carney and point guard Tevin Brewer, a transfer from FIU, signed letters of intent and joined the Dukes’ eight-man recruiting class.

Carney averaged 26 points at Butler, shot 55% from the field and 90% from the foul line this season. He is one on only three Butler County players to score at least 2,000 points in high school, joining Ethan Morton (Butler/Purdue) and Robby Carmody (Mars/Notre Dame).

“Devin is an unbelievable scorer in addition to being one of the best shooters that we’ve seen,” Duquesne coach Keith Dambrot said in a statement. “He has good ballhandling skills and is an outstanding athlete. He has the potential to be a very good player for us.”

Carney de-committed recently from Elon after its former coach, Mike Schrage, left to join the staff at Duke.

At 5-foot-8, Brewer started all 66 games he played during three seasons at FIU. He led the team in scoring (15.2), 3-pointers (66) and assists (169) while playing a team-high average of 32.1 minutes this season. His 5.6 assists-per-game average led Conference USA and ranked 15th in the nation. Plus, he led the conference with a 2.01 assist-to-turnover ratio.

When he arrives on campus, Brewer (5-foot-8) will be attending his fourth school since 2017. He started at Eastern Oklahoma State College before transferring to Coffeyville (Kansas) Community College for one season.

“Tevin was a must for us,” Dambrot said. “He has shown outstanding scoring ability, not only at FIU, but also in junior college. He plays with a chip on his shoulder because of his size, but he can bench press 265 pounds. In addition to his scoring, he has consistently posted good assist and efficiency numbers. We are looking for him to step in a provide leadership to our team.”

Carney and Brewer will join an incoming group of players that includes former VCU guard Tre Clark, junior college second-team All-American Quincy McGriff, plus forwards Abdou Halil-Barre, David Dixon, Matus Hronsky and incoming freshman point guard Kareem Rozier.

“Our plan was to improve our shooting, our assist-to-turnover ratio and our defensive toughness and with this class we feel we’ve accomplished many of those goals,” Dambrot said. “We have pretty much rebuilt our backcourt and added some important pieces to the frontcourt.”

Also Tuesday, guard Mike Bekelja became the most recent Duquesne player to enter the NCAA transfer portal, joining Primo Spears, Jackie Johnson III, Toby Okani and Tyson Acuff. Plus, forward Kevin Easley Jr., who led the Dukes with 6.6 rebounds per game, has declared for the NBA Draft with an option to return to school.

Spears, Johnson, Ayers and Easley were with the Dukes for only one season.