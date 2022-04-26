ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Orsolya Gaal murder case

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMurder suspect David Bonola briefly appeared in a courtroom in Queens...

News 12

Bronx parents indicted in starvation death of 8-year-old boy

A Bronx mother and her boyfriend were indicted Tuesday in the death horrific death of the woman's autistic son last year. Sharay Barney, 30, and her boyfriend Michael Ransom, 33, who is not the boy's biological father, were arraigned at the Bronx Supreme Court of Justice in the death of 8-year-old Joseph Barney last June.
PIX11

Man gets 25 years to life in Bronx girlfriend’s stabbing death

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man who stabbed his girlfriend to death because he “realized he hated her” was sentenced Monday to 25 years to life behind bars, prosecutors said. Juana Alvarez, 52, was reported missing on Aug. 9, 2016, officials said. About two weeks later, police arrested Miguel Bonilla for fare evasion. While he […]
Daily Voice

Gunman Lured PA Teen To Park Then Shot Him In 'Cold Blooded Execution,' DA Says

An 18-year-old man is facing murder charges in the "cold-blooded execution" of a 15-year-old Delaware County boy, authorities announced. Mark Laird, of Boothwyn, is accused of killing Reuben Rosado, whose body was found in Henry Johnson Park on Township Line Road and Veterans Drive in Trainer, on Tuesday, March 15, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said.
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
PIX11

Rikers inmate sentenced to 7 years for rape in jail bathroom

RIKERS (PIX11) — A Rikers Island jail inmate was sentenced to seven years in prison for raping a 33-year-old detainee, officials said Monday. The victim had just finished showering on Feb. 8, 2021 when Diamond Blount, a 33-year-old transgender woman, approached from behind, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said. Blount pushed the victim down and […]
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
Daily Voice

Missing NY Girls Found In Poughkeepsie, Report Says

Two New York girls who were reported missing earlier this month have been found safe in the Hudson Valley, according to a new report from the Bronx Times. Scarlett Rivera, age 14, and 13-year-old Mariah Sanchez were reported missing after they were last seen leaving their home in the Bronx at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, according to the New York City Police Department.
CBS New York

Woman brutally stabbed on the job at Bronx laundromat

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a man who stabbed a woman multiple times while she was working at a laundromat in the Allerton section of the Bronx.Investigators say the horrific attack happened during an attempted robbery.Fellow employees told CBS2's Natalie Duddridge on Wednesday the woman is still hospitalized after having surgery for slashes across her face and body. They also said they are scared to come to work, fearful the suspect could come back.Surveillance shows an unidentified man with a garbage bag enter a laundromat on Boston Road at 3 a.m. on Friday. Police say video shows him...
PIX11

Teenage girl physically harassed inside subway station: NYPD

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man physically harassed a teenager inside a Brooklyn subway station Thursday, police said. The 17-year-old girl was on a staircase inside the New Utrecht Avenue station when an unknown man touched her thigh. Afterward, the man fled the station, police said. Police released surveillance footage of the man they are […]
