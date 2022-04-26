ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

6 Bad Habits That Hike Up Your Car Insurance

By Cynthia Measom
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gxN6h_0fKyb8DS00

Some factors that can cause your car insurance rates to increase are beyond your control, such as your age or if you live in an area that recently caused your insurer a substantial claims loss. But some factors that can hike up car insurance rates are simply bad habits that you can work to change.

See: 6 Bad Habits That Hike Up Your Grocery Bill
Learn: Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed If a National Emergency Happens

GOBankingRates spoke to the experts to find out how these six bad habits can cause you to pay more for car insurance premiums — plus, find out what you can do to turn things around and start saving money .

Bad Habit #1: Vehicle Choice

“The higher the value of the vehicle, the higher your insurance premiums will be for full coverage auto insurance,” said Melanie Musson, auto insurance expert with AutoInsurance.org . “If you wreck your car, your insurer will have to pay for it to be replaced or repaired, so part of your rates are based on the value of your car.”

Musson added, “Insurance companies also look at crash statistics to determine which vehicles are more likely to be involved in a crash. You might not think the type of vehicle you drive would make a difference, but consider how you might drive a sports car differently from a minivan … There are statistics to back up differences in the likelihood certain vehicles will file a claim, so you’ll pay higher premiums if your vehicle is at a higher risk.”

Solution

“A dependable car with good visibility goes a long way in keeping drivers safe on the road, so does the size and weight of the car,” said Holly Kilgore, insurance agent with COUNTRY Financial in Portland, Oregon. “Consider a heavier car with high safety ratings or an older sedan versus a new sporty coupe, if saving on insurance is your priority. Larger, heaving cars typically offer more protection and older cars that are paid in full give you the option to drop collision and comprehensive insurance and carry only liability protection, keeping your insurance bill down.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FWYAV_0fKyb8DS00

Bad Habit #2: Paying the Lowest Premiums

“Paying the lowest premiums usually means you pay for the minimum coverage required by your state,” said Musson. “These policies are inadequate for financial protection, and you could be held liable for the difference between the cost of damages in an accident and your coverage limits.”

Solution

“If you need ways to save, you should compare quotes from several providers,” said Musson. “Some companies are better fits for different situations. You should also consider bundling home or renters insurance with your car insurance because you will likely be able to get a discount on each line of coverage.”

POLL: Do You Think Student Loan Debt Should Be Forgiven?

Bad Habit #3: Careless Driving Record

“Poor driving habits can lead to accidents,” said Kilgore. And accidents can raise your car insurance rates.

Solution

“One way to save money on your insurance costs is to track your good driving habits,” Kilgore said. “For example, many insurance companies offer smartphone apps to help customers understand their driving behavior and drive more safely. You can often get a discount just for participating and earn discounts based on your driving score. The apps help you understand your driving behavior better and make changes to become a safer driver and save money.”

Bad Habit #4: Skipping Safety Features

“A vehicle with [safety] features is statistically less likely to be involved in an accident or stolen than one without such features,” said Ian Lang, senior car advice editor at Bumper .

Solution

“Automobiles with high-quality safety equipment may qualify for premium discounts,” said Lang. “Multiple safety features, such as airbags and antilock brakes, and security measures, such as anti-theft and engine cut-off systems, may qualify you for lower insurance rates.”

Bad Habit #5: Driving Habits

“It is likely that you will pay more if you have had accidents or traffic violations than if you have a clean driving record,” said Lang. “Furthermore, you may pay more if you are a new driver with no previous insurance history.”

Solution

“After three years of driving with a clean record, most insurance companies will no longer factor a careless driving citation into your premiums,” said Musson. “So the best way to overcome higher premiums is to drive carefully. You may also experience lower premiums if you take a defensive or safe driving course.”

Bad Habit #6: Credit History

“It may seem like a stretch to include credit history as a factor in calculating car insurance premiums, but it’s common practice,” said Musson. “Insurance companies claim that people with lower credit ratings are statistically more likely to file a claim and cost the insurance company money. A few states have banned using credit history as a factor in insurance premiums, but where it’s not banned, it’s almost always used.”

Solution

“It’s crucial to pay attention to your credit score and take measures to improve it …” said money-saving expert Andrea Woroch . “Begin by setting up auto pay for all your bills so you can rebuild a steady bill pay history and work on paying down debts as this will improve your overall credit utilization rate. For a more immediate fix though, consider switching your auto insurance policy in your spouse’s name (if married) as long as he or she has a higher score to lower your annual premium.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 6 Bad Habits That Hike Up Your Car Insurance

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
The US Sun

How Much Does it Cost to Charge an Electric Car?

WITH soaring gas prices, some might wonder about the cost to charge electric cars. Charging an electric car does cost a lot less than filling up a tank with gas, but prices can quickly rise with fast charging public stations. Unlike gas, which uses the per-gallon method, EVs use per-kilowatt-hour...
GAS PRICE
Travel + Leisure

This Often-overlooked Button in Your Car Can Make Your Ride More Comfortable — and Help You Save on Gas

Summer is just around the corner, which means scorching temperatures will soon be upon us. While that's a welcome fact for a day at the beach, it's not so fun when you have to get into a sweltering car for a long commute. There is, however, one thing that can help cool down that rather uncomfortable summer experience in a snap. And it all comes down to a single, often-overlooked button on your car's dashboard: the recirculation button.
GAS PRICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Insurance#Insurance Premiums#Vehicles#Renters Insurance#Vehicle Choice
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Overpriced Used Car in America

The American car industry has been battered by a shortage of microchips and other parts used in vehicle manufacturing. Semiconductors, in particular, are critical to car electronics and navigation systems. While supply is short, consumer demand has reached normal levels, after an interruption brought on by the COVID-19 recession. As a result of new car […]
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
MarketWatch

‘I don’t believe servers should make $50 an hour. They get paid as much as nurses!’ If a waiter is making $15 an hour in California, do I really need to tip 20%?

My wife and I had an argument over tipping a server. Can you help resolve it? It’s turned into a bit of an issue. In California, servers make right under $14 an hour in restaurants with fewer than 25 employees and $15 an hour in restaurants with over 25 employees. So long gone are the days when they were paid $3 or less an hour.
CALIFORNIA STATE
freightwaves.com

Truck drivers are facing another bloodbath

For his entire life, Roy Walters managed bars and restaurants: upscale Italian eateries, dive bars and even strip clubs. Then, in March 2020, the pandemic shuttered his livelihood. A truck driver buddy suggested that the newly unemployed Walters join him in the industry. So Walters drove an 18-wheeler around the...
CLEARWATER, FL
The US Sun

Stimulus check update – Americans told ‘double check’ their bank accounts as 645,000 are still to receive $1,400 cash

TAXPAYERS are being urged to double-check their bank accounts as more than 600,000 Americans are still to receive $1,400 stimulus payments. Around 175million third-round checks have already been issued but an estimated 644,705 people could be eligible for the payments, according to Tax Inspector General for Tax Administration report. It...
INCOME TAX
BGR.com

Experts say this tax deduction could get you flagged for an IRS audit

At this point, there’s not much time left to complete your federal income tax return and file it for tax year 2021. The deadline, in fact, is just a little over a week away. April 18 of this year is when everyone’s federal tax return is supposed to be received by the IRS. But even though that day is fast approaching, rushing to complete your return is the last thing you want to do, raising the chance of a sloppy mistake — or worse.
INCOME TAX
NBC Chicago

Want a 720 Credit Score? Here Are Four Ways to Improve Yours

You are looking to make a purchase, such as a new cellphone or a car, but you need some time to be able to pay the full amount. Or you might be taking out a new credit card, with no single purchase in mind. In both these situations, there's one constant: your credit score. Think of it as that three-digit number that follows you everywhere you go.
CREDITS & LOANS
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
136K+
Followers
10K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy