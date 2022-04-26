ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

How to Watch Tuesday's Rays Game With Seattle; Gametime, Lineups, Pregame Chatter

By Tom Brew
Inside The Rays
Inside The Rays
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MZsH1_0fKyaios00

The Seattle Mariners, early leaders in the American League West, make their only trip to Tampa Bay this week, starting a three-game series with the Rays on Tuesday night. Here's how to watch, with gametime, lineups and all sorts of news pregame notes and nuggets.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Seattle Mariners make their one trip of the year to Tropicana Field this week, and their three-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays starts on Tuesday night.

The Rays are starting night games earlier this year, so first pitch is at 6:40 p.m. ET.

Tampa Bay is 9-7 so far this season. The Mariners are 10-6, and lead the American League by a half-game over the Los Angeles Angels. They have been playing well of late, winning three in a row against Kansas City over the weekend. They've won 6-of-7 games and 8-of-10, and come to Florida on a roll after a long plane flight.

It's another ''opener'' night for the Rays, with right-hander Matt Wisler up first. Left-hander Josh Fleming is expected to get multiple innings on Tuesday. He threw 3 1/3 innings on Tuesday in chilly Chicago, picking up his second win of the year when the Rays won 6-5.

He gave up a two-run homer to Patrick Wisdom, but pitched well otherwise.

“He threw really well,'' Cash said of Fleming's appearance against the Cubs. "He had great sinking action on his fastball, threw some good cutters in and threw some good breaking balls. There’s a pitch or two he’d like to have back, of course, but he threw well.

“Flem is super valuable to us. This is a (Seattle) lineup that is featured pretty righty-lefty with some switch-hitters, so hopefully Wis can do his thing and Flem can pick up right where he left off in Chicago. It will be a little bit warmer for him this time around.’’

Here's how to watch Sunday's game, with gametime, lineups, bios and the usual great newsy nuggets.

How to watch Mariners at Rays

  • Who: Seattle Mariners (10-6) at Tampa Bay Rays (9-7)
  • When : 6:40 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 26
  • Where: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Fla.
  • TV: Bally Sports Sun
  • Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE
  • Announcers: Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Tricia Whitaker (in-game reporter).
  • Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM; SiriusXM Channel 177
  • Announcers: Andy Freed and Dave Wills.
  • Latest Line: Tampa Bay is favored at minus-138 on the money line according to the SISportsbook.com website opening line as of Tuesday morning. The Mariners are plus-115. The over/under is 7, the lowest number of the year.

Rays-Mariners history

  • Rays vs. Mariners all-time series history: Tampa Bay is just 80-107 all-time against the Mariners, a .428 winning percentage. They have a losing record at Tropicana Field as well, going just 39-51 since 1998. They have never met in the postseason. Last year, the Mariners went 6-1 against the Rays, sweeping a four-game series on June in Seattle, and then winning two of three games in St. Petersburg in August. The Mariners were the only team the Rays didn't beat at least twice last season.
  • Kevin Cash on the Mariners: “They played us really tough. If felt like there were a lot of games that went down to the wire. I would like to somehow change our fortune a little bit, especially late in ball games, those close ones. That’s a good team, with a good mix of young players, so we’ve got our work cut our for us..

Rays-Mariners most recent games

  • Rays 5, Red Sox 2: Tampa Bay got seven solid innings from starter Shane McClanahan on Sunday. He retired 20 of his final 22 batters in the 5-2 win as the Rays took the series. Ji-Man Choi had the big hit for the Rays, a two-run double in the fifth as part of a three-run rally. For the complete game story, CLICK HERE
  • Mariners 5, Royals 4 (12 inn.): Seattle completed a sweep of Kansas City when left fielder Jesse Winker singled in a run in the bottom of the 12th inning. Winker was an unlikely hero, considering he was hitting .137 at the time of the game-winner. He drove in a run in the 10th inning with a sacrifice fly, so he became the first player in Mariners history to have an RBI in two separate extra innings.

Projected starting pitchers

  • Mariners right-hander Logan Gilbert: It's a homecoming of sorts for Seattle starter Logan Gilbert, who's an Apopka, Fla., native. The 24-year-old right-hander is in his second season with the Mariners, and he's been pitching lights out. He's made three starts this year, and has allowed just one earned run in 16 2/3 innings. His 0.54 earned run average is the best in the American League.
  • Rays right-hander Matt Wisler: The Rays will use an ''opener'' on Tuesday, with Matt Wisler getting the call to start for the second time. He has appeared in seven games so far this season, pitching 7 1/3 innings and allowing just two earned runs. He pitched the 10th inning Saturday and gave up a run after Rays pitchers had thrown a no-hitter through the first nine innings. He got the win when Kevin Kiermaier hit a two-run walk-off homer in the bottom of the inning.

Projected lineups

  • Mariners lineup: Adam Frazier 2B, Ty France 1B, Jesse Winker LF, Eugenio Suarez 3B, J.P. Crawford SS, Abraham Toro DH, Tom Murphy C, Julio Rodriguez CF, Dylan Moore RF, Logan Gilbert P.
  • Rays lineup: Brandon Lowe 2B, Wander Franco SS, Yandy Diaz 3B, Ji-Man Choi 1B, Randy Arozarena LF, Kevin Kiermaier CF, Manuel Margot RF, Josh Lowe DH, Mike Zunino C,  Matt Wisler P.

Newsy Nuggets

  • Nugget No. 1: The Rays have had a lot of success this season on the night they use an ''opener.'' They are 3-0 thus far in the past eight days, including Matt Wisler's start against the Cubs last Tuesday. The Rays were 14-7 last year on the days they used an opener.
  • Nugget No. 2: The Rays had come-from-behind wins on Saturday and Sunday against the Red Sox, which is nothing new. That's the third time they've done it this season and they had 46 such wins a year ago.
  • Nugget No. 3: The Rays have had a lot of success at Tropicana Field, so being home all week for three-game series with Seattle and Minnesota is a nice treat. Since last May 13, the Rays are 51-21 at home, a whopping .708 winning percentage, which is the best in the American League and second in baseball to the Los Angeles Dodgers. They went 2-1 against Boston to start the series.
  • Nugget No. 4: The Rays only had a losing record against five American League teams in 2021, and their 1-6 record against Seattle was by far the worst. They were 2-4 against Houston and 3-4 against Detroit, Oakland and Texas.

Comments / 0

Related
theScore

A's president calls out Giants for poor attendance during Bay Bridge Series

The Oakland Athletics are struggling with attendance issues early this season, but it seems team president Dave Kaval is more focused on the gate at Oracle Park. During Tuesday evening's game between the Athletics and host San Francisco Giants, Kaval issued a series of tweets seemingly critical of poor attendance for the series, blaming local media and Giants marketing staff:
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Mets To Meet With MLB Executive Regarding Hit By Pitch, Baseball Grip Issues

The Mets will get the sit down they've been looking for with Major League Baseball. Prior to the Mets' series opener with the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field on Friday, the team will meet with MLB executive vice president of baseball operations Morgan Sword regarding their hit by pitch and baseball grip issues, as sources confirmed to Inside the Mets. This news was first reported by Newsday.
MLB
FOX Sports

White Sox host the Angels to start 4-game series

LINE: White Sox -125, Angels +105; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Los Angeles Angels to start a four-game series. Chicago has a 7-11 record overall and a 5-4 record at home. The White Sox have a 2-6 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Oakland, FL
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
City
Apopka, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
FOX Sports

Royals take down White Sox 5-2 after 3-run 10th

CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie Kyle Isbel hit a two-run single in Kansas City's three-run 10th inning, and the Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 5-2 on Thursday. Whit Merrifield scored the go-ahead run in the 10th when White Sox catcher Reese McGuire was charged with a passed ball with the bases loaded and two out. Then Isbel, who was promoted from Triple-A Omaha before the game, got his hit off left-hander Aaron Bummer (0-1).
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Gilbert
Person
Jesse Winker
Person
Matt Wisler
NJ.com

NFL Draft 2022: Giants, Seahawks talking trade, insider says

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen could be getting ready to wheel and deal ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft, which begins Thursday in Las Vegas, Nev. Schoen has a pair of top-10 picks: No. 5 and No. 7 overall. But given his cap space (and lack thereof) and his desire to acquire future draft picks, Schoen may be willing to part with one of his top selections.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX Sports

Rays and Mariners meet to determine series winner

LINE: Rays -135, Mariners +114; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays and Seattle Mariners meet on Thursday with the three-game series tied 1-1. Tampa Bay has a 10-8 record overall and a 7-5 record in home games. Rays pitchers have a collective 3.21 ERA, which ranks third in the AL.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gametime#Rays Game#Lineups#The Seattle Mariners#American#Nuggets#Tropicana Field#The Tampa Bay Rays#The American League#Cubs
numberfire.com

Luke Maile catching for Cleveland on Wednesday night

Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is batting eighth in Wednesday's contest against the Los Angeles Angels. Maile will start behind the plate after Austin Hedges was rested against Los Angeles. In a righty versus righty matchup against Shohei Ohtani, our models project Maile to score 7.5 FanDuel points at the...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

What we learned in Giants' ugly blowout loss to Nationals

SAN FRANCISCO -- Because of injuries that carried over from the spring and a COVID-19 outbreak in the clubhouse this week, the Giants sent out a lineup Friday night that included just two players -- Brandon Crawford and Joey Bart -- who would normally start for Gabe Kapler against most right-handed pitchers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB

2022 mock Draft: Full first round

Some say Draft season commences when the amateur year gets underway in late winter/early spring. Others think that the new that rankings come out, like the Draft Top 150 we dropped earlier this week, are the crocuses of the season. But for Jim Callis and myself, in many ways things...
MLB
numberfire.com

Abraham Toro heads to Mariners' bench on Friday

Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Toro will receive a breather after the Mariners elected to start Mitch Haniger at designated hitter and Eugenio Suarez at third base. According to Baseball Savant on 47 batted balls this season, Toro has accounted...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Mariners Forced To Contact MLB About The Strike Zone

Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez has arrived on the big-league stage, but his first stint in the majors hasn’t gone according to plan. Rodriguez has struck out a ton, but if one looks at a video posted on Twitter by Codify, a baseball analytics Twitter account, it’s easy to see why he has struck out as much as he has.
SEATTLE, WA
dodgerblue.com

Tigers Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Homestand Begins With Interleague Play

The Los Angeles Dodgers dropped the final two games of their series against the Arizona Diamondbacks which resulted in their first series loss in the desert since 2019, but they now return home for a weekend set against the Detroit Tigers. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is expecting his club to...
PHOENIX, AZ
Inside The Rays

Inside The Rays

Tampa, FL
53
Followers
67
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and notes on the Tampa Bay Rays

 https://www.si.com/mlb/rays

Comments / 0

Community Policy