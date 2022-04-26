ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Found safe: Vulnerable 65-year-old missing from UMC

By Bivian Contreras
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
Updated on April 26, 2022 at 3:20 p.m.

Monahan has been found safe approximate at 3:20 p.m.

Officers say she is being reunited with family.

A vulnerable adult is missing and the Tucson Police Department is asking for the public's help.

Sirkka Monahan is a 65-year-old who was last seen Tuesday walking northbound from Banner University Medical Center-Main just after 10:30 a.m.

Authorities say she was wearing a blue top and light colored pants.

If anyone sees her, please call 911.

Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9 . Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology at Mississippi State University. She is an Arizona native from Nogales and looks forward to becoming a meteorologist one day or a news anchor. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram , and Twitter .

