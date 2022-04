More hospitals with substantial cash pools have decided to think like venture capitalists, ramping up their investments into digital health startups. A growing number of systems also have begun rolling out their own subsidiaries that focus wholly on venture opportunities, with their own set of governance models and processes allowing them to jump more quickly on potential forward-looking opportunities. Here, executives from four health systems with venture fund arms spoke to Becker's about how and where they decide to spend their investment dollars.

