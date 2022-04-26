ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

2022 NFL Draft: 4 players to watch as the Jacksonville Jaguars get ready to pick No. 1 overall again

By Brent Martineau, Action Sports Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GgsWj_0fKyYioc00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have the number one overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Las Vegas. A year after picking Trevor Lawrence number one overall, the Jaguars are in the same position again.

The Jags would love to trade out of the spot, but there are likely no dance partners to make a trade. The reason for that is most likely because of the lack of quarterback prospects in this year’s draft.

Jaguars General Manager Trent Baalke told the local media last Friday that the Jags covet four players with the first overall selection. Let’s take a look at who the Jaguars might select around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday.

THE FAVORITES:

Travon Walker: The Georgia Bulldogs defensive end has been a draft board riser since January. On Monday, he became the favorite to be the number one overall pick according to oddsmakers. Walker can play all over the place on the defensive front with his skillset and athleticism. The biggest question for a team taking Walker is where does he fit best? At Georgia, Walker was overshadowed by a defensive loaded with talent. At times, they asked him to rush the passer, but they also asked the 270 pounder to drop into coverage. It appears that Walker has a lot of upside, but even on a terrific Dawgs defense, Walker didn’t put up big numbers from a productivity standpoint.

Aidan Hutchinson: It sure looked and sounded like this was the pick the entire way for the Jaguars, until this week. Hutchinson was a Heisman Trophy finalist last year at Michigan. That is a tough accomplishment for a pass rusher in college football. He was productive last season with 14 sacks. It really was his lone year in college of showing that kind of productivity. If you’re wondering about athleticism, that isn’t a problem for Hutchinson. He showed tremendous numbers at the combine in February. There really isn’t a lot of downside with Hutchinson, but some question how high his ceiling might be in the NFL. This is the projection business and that might concern teams. The Jags can’t miss on the number one pick and many believe Hutchinson is the “safest” pick for the Jags.

THE OTHER TWO LIKELY POSSIBILITIES:

Ikem “Ickey” Ekwonu: The offensive tackle out of N.C. State might be the best player in the NFL Draft this year. Do the Jaguars need an offensive tackle right now? They drafted Walker Little last year, they have Jawaan Taylor and they just put the franchise tag on Cam Robinson with the hopes of extending him. Ekwonu, according to some experts, might be a perennial Pro Bowl guard in the NFL. Is the value of the guard position premium enough to take a guard? Ekwonu is certainly an interesting selection and some fans and maybe even Jags personnel folks would like to beef up the offensive line to protect Trevor Lawrence.

Evan Neal: The offensive lineman from Alabama was close to a betting favorite a couple of months ago and now he’s almost a longshot to be the Jaguars pick. Neal raises the same questions Ekwonu raised in regards to the Jaguars fit. The upside to Neal is he played guard, right tackle and left tackle at Alabama and he did it at Alabama. There is a lot of good tape for Neal going against some of the best pass rushers in the country and Neal is on the winning side of many of the battles. Versatility is king in the NFL, but like Travon Walker, will a team be smart enough to put Neal in the correct spot to maximize his talents?

LONGSHOTS AT NUMBER ONE OVERALL

Jameson Williams: He’s coming off an ACL injury, but would be a top ten pick if he wasn’t. The receiver out of Alabama can fly.

Kayvon Thibodeaux: He was the number one overall pick in the fall and then got passed by Walker and Hutchinson.

Malik Willis: Does someone fall in love with the QB enough to trade up to number one overall with the Jaguars?

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Jalen Hurts’ Reaction To Trade Is Going Viral

The Philadelphia Eagles bolstered their receiving corps on Thursday night, acquiring star wideout A.J. Brown in a trade with the Tennessee Titans. Brown, who was set to enter the 2022 season on an expiring contract, has already agreed to a four-year, $100 million extension that includes $57 million guaranteed. Since...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Report: Top Prospect Declined NFL Draft Invitation

The potential No. 1 pick in this year’s draft will not be in Las Vegas to greet Roger Goodell when his name is called. Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker has declined his invitation to the NFL Draft. According to Chip Towers of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Walker will hang out...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Michigan State
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Football
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walker Little
Person
Trevor Lawrence
The Spun

1 NFL Owner Is Showing Support For Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick has been outspoken about his desire to make an NFL comeback as soon as possible. But despite his active offseason, the former Super Bowl quarterback hasn’t received any legitimate consideration from franchises around the league. Kaepernick last suited up for an NFL game when he took the...
NFL
The Spun

The Lions Released 2 Players On Wednesday

The Detroit Lions made some roster room for new arrivals ahead of Thursday night’s NFL Draft. On Wednesday, the team announced its decision to part ways with tight end Hunter Bryant and linebacker Curtis Bolton. Bryant was brought to Detroit as an undrafted rookie free agent back in 2020....
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NFL player tased during altercation with police

Former Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Alex Carrington was arrested early Monday morning following an alleged tense altercation with police. According to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, Carrington was pulled over at around 1:34 a.m. on Monday in Lockport, N.Y., after officers observed him speeding without his headlights on. During the stop, police suspected the 34-year-old was intoxicated. They asked him to step out of the car for a field sobriety test, at which point things got a bit out of hand.
LOCKPORT, NY
FanSided

Tampa Bay Buccaneers make smartest move of the draft so far

During the initial night of the NFL draft on Thursday night, first time watchers could have easily been fooled to think that the enormous magnitude of trades was a normal thing. However, last night’s plethora of trades, including the one with the Buccaneers, was certainly an anomaly, setting the record for most trades in the first round ever with nine.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#College Football#American Football#The Jacksonville Jaguars
The Spun

Jaylen Waddle Makes His Opinion On Tua Very Clear

The Miami Dolphins are giving Tua Tagovailoa all the tools he needs to flourish. After an uneven 2021 campaign, he’ll enter his third season with a new coaching regime and the NFL’s fastest receiving duo. One positive from the quarterback’s second season was his blossoming rapport with Jaylen...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

The Jaguars Are Reportedly Seeking Blockbuster Trade

With no clear top pick in this year’s draft, this year’s No. 1 overall selection doesn’t hold the same weight that it has in recent years. Last year, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ No. 1 selection of Trevor Lawrence was a forgone conclusion months before the draft. This year, the organization says it’s weighing options between four different possibilities at No. 1.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Patriots Have Re-Signed Veteran Free Agent

The New England Patriots bolstered their defensive line on Wednesday, re-signing nose tackle Carl Davis. Davis appeared in all 17 games for New England in 2021, making four starts. He recorded 19 tackles, one sack and one quarterback hit. He began his tenure with the Patriots during the 2020 season...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
The Spun

Tom Brady Contract Details Emerge: NFL World Reacts

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have worked out a new contract for the 2022 season that’ll benefit both parties. According to the Boston Globe‘s Ben Volin, Brady’s new contract with the Buccaneers is a one-year deal that’s worth a maximum of $19.5 million. That’s a bargain for the legendary quarterback.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
The Spun

Lamar Jackson Furious With The Ravens: NFL World Reacts

The Baltimore Ravens pulled a stunner on Thursday night, trading wide receiver Hollywood Brown to the Arizona Cardinals. Lamar Jackson doesn’t appear to be happy. The Ravens quarterback shot down potential Brown trade rumors earlier this year, when people suggested that the Kansas City Chiefs should make a move.
BALTIMORE, MD
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
93K+
Followers
99K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy