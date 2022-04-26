ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Vermont hospital CEO leaving for chief medical officer role

By Kelly Gooch
beckershospitalreview.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDean French, MD, is leaving his role as CEO of Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans, Vt., to become chief medical officer of Louisville, Ky.-based ScionHealth, the St. Albans Messenger...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

beckershospitalreview.com

Kaiser worker dies by suicide at hospital

An employee took their own life April 27 at the Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara (Calif.) Medical Center, the hospital's physician-in-chief confirmed. "Our hearts go out to the family, friends and co-workers affected by this terrible loss," Rakesh Chaudhary, MD, said in a statement shared with Becker's. "Our teams are on...
SANTA CLARA, CA
beckershospitalreview.com

Guthrie names 1st chief patient experience officer

Sayre, Pa.-based Guthrie Clinic named Koryn Johnston, DO, the organization's first chief patient experience officer April 27. Dr. Johnston joined the Guthrie Medical Group in 2014 as a family medicine physician. She has served as the system's physician liaison for patient experience since 2020. "Dr. Johnston brings expertise and a...
SAYRE, PA
beckershospitalreview.com

Cardiology

Five firsts in the cardiology field Becker's has covered since March 21:. 1. Interventional cardiologists and a cardiothoracic surgeon at Louisville, Ky.-based Norton Heart and Vascular Institute performed the region’s first successful transcatheter replacement of a native mitral valve, the center said in an April 26 email to Becker's.
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Texas hospital to shut down

Services offered at Cleveland (Texas) Emergency Hospital are being consolidated to Texas Emergency Hospital in Cleveland, according to Bluebonnet News. Both hospitals are part of Cleveland, Texas-based Emergency Hospitals Systems. EHS CEO Michael Adkins said Cleveland Emergency Hospital will no longer see emergency room or hospital patients after services are consolidated on April 29, according to the report. Surgical services were already transitioned from Cleveland Emergency Hospital to Texas Emergency Hospital.
CLEVELAND, TX
beckershospitalreview.com

DEA suspends Illinois pharmacy's registration over alleged controlled substance violations

The Drug Enforcement Administration's Chicago Division has suspended Evergreen (Ill.) Park Pharmacy from dispensing controlled substances after an investigation uncovered alleged regulatory violations. DEA investigators on April 27 said Evergreen Park Pharmacy was suspended from dispensing schedule II-V controlled pharmaceutical medicines after its investigation and a subsequent Illinois Prescription Monitoring...
ILLINOIS STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

36 hospitals on Forbes list of best employers for diversity

Thirty-six hospitals and health systems are among the nation's best employers for diversity, according to Forbes. Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista for the rankings, which are based on a survey Statista conducted among 60,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. The survey, conducted from September-October 2021, asked participants to rate their organizations on criteria such as age, gender, ethnicity, disability and sexual orientation equality, as well as general diversity. Survey participants who are part of underrepresented groups were also asked to nominate organizations other than their own. The final list ranks the 500 employers that received the most recommendations as well as boast the most diverse boards and executive ranks and the most proactive diversity and inclusion initiatives. More information about the methodology is available here.
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

4 states reporting unusual hepatitis cases among children

Physicians and health experts are closely monitoring an outbreak of acute hepatitis that's affected more than 150 children in 12 countries, including the U.S. As of April 23, at least 169 cases had been reported involving children ages 16 and younger. The underlying cause of the illnesses is unknown, though some suspect an adenovirus is to blame. At least 74 of the 169 children with hepatitis have tested positive for adenovirus, according to the World Health Organization.
ALABAMA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Texas Children's Hospital chief pediatrician resigns amid state's moves against transgender care

Catherine Gordon, MD, pediatrician-in-chief at Houston-based Texas Children’s Hospital has resigned six months after being appointed to the role amid attempts by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to criminalize the care of transgender adolescents, Bloomberg reported April 28. Dr. Gordon specializes in transgender care and recently published an article in...
TEXAS STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

6 recent hospital, health system CFO moves

Becker's has reported on six hospital and health system CFO moves since April 4. 1. Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health named Matthew Drake executive vice president and CFO. 2. Alan Guyton was named CFO for AdventHealth Southeast Region, Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth said. 3. Augusta (Ga.) University Health System's CFO Allen...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

United Health Services breaks ground on 6-story Upstate New York tower

United Health Services has broken ground on its six-story tower at UHS Wilson Medical Center in Johnson City, N.Y. The project, titled the Wilson Project, will add 183,375 square feet and includes four inpatient medical/surgical units, according to an April 28 UHS news release. Each unit will have 30 private rooms.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
beckershospitalreview.com

Executive Moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's Hospital Review since April 22:. 1. Jennifer Stemmler was named chief digital officer of Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health. 2. Stuart McLean was named interim CEO of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Quorum Health. 3. Wright Lassiter III was named CEO...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

9 women making moves in healthcare

The following executive moves made by or involving women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since April 22. Tracy Dompeling was tapped as chief behavioral health officer of Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau, Alaska. Stephanie Stuart, MD, will serve as chief medical officer of Adventist Health Sonora (Calif.).
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Tenet Florida hospital gives timeline of cyberattack

West Palm Beach, Fla.-based St. Mary's Medical Center provided a timeline to the cybersecurity incident that took down its phones and computers, WPTV NewsChannel 5 reported April 26. An employee at St. Mary's Medical Center reported the timeline to reporters at WPTV NewsChannel 5:. April 20 at 6:40 a.m.: St....
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
beckershospitalreview.com

10 states where expenses per inpatient day at for-profit hospitals are highest: KFF

The averaged adjusted expenses per inpatient day for for-profit hospitals in the U.S. was $2,300 in 2020, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation's latest statistics on State Health Facts. In three states, the expenses were higher than the average by more than $2,000. These figures, based on information from the...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Houston ER physicians say they were urged to avoid COVID tests, work sick

A group of emergency room physicians filed a lawsuit in March alleging representatives for their employer, American Physician Partners, discouraged them from testing for COVID-19 and pressured them to work while ill, according to the Houston Chronicle. Brentwood, Tenn.-based American Physician Partners staffs and manages ER physicians at more than...
HOUSTON, TX
beckershospitalreview.com

Hospital execs overwhelmed by outreach from tech vendors: 5 stats to know

Hospital executives agree that having a strong digital health strategy is important to achieving key objectives, but many struggle to efficiently evaluate and implement digital health products and services, according to a report released April 26 by digital health marketplace Panda Health. Panda Health surveyed 100 hospital executives in February...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

HCA agrees to acquire urgent care chain

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare signed an agreement to acquire Richmond, Va.-based BetterMed, an urgent care practice with 12 locations, Tim McManus, president of HCA Healthcare Capital Division, confirmed to Becker's. The deal is not final, he added. The HCA Healthcare Capital Division has locations in Indiana, Kentucky, New Hampshire and...
NASHVILLE, TN

