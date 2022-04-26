ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

ACCESS College Foundation hosts College Commitment Day 2022

By Aesia Toliver
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OtqEW_0fKyXZmk00

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — From the moment they got off the bus and headed into Chartway Arena, it was easy to see hundreds of local students had a lot to smile about.

Deep Creek High School Senior Archie Hill was one of them.

“It’s a great feeling, just can’t wait to see what’s in store,” said Hill.

Hill is going to be a Hokie at Virginia Tech, but like many other students inside the arena, he was able to choose where he wanted to go.

For the first time in three years, ACCESS College Foundation hosted College Commitment Day 2022. About $40,000 in scholarships and $1,500 in gift cards were handed out at the event.

The foundation helps students get into college and connects them with money to go.

They’re helping about 3,000 seniors from the graduating class of 2022. About 1,700 of them were at Tuesday’s event, like Kayla Persom, who got a full academic scholarship to Virginia Commonwealth University.

“If I didn’t have ACCESS, I feel like I kind of would have been lost and, like, led astray, not really sure what to do,” Persom explained.

ACCESS puts advisors in 30 public high schools in Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Virginia Beach, Suffolk, and Northampton County to help students go to college.

Bonnie Sutton with ACCESS says they help all students, but really target students who without the help may otherwise not go to college.

“We have found even the most academically talented students, if there’s not a way to fund a college education, they may not go at all and continue their education,” said Sutton.

The fun doesn’t stop at Tuesday’s event. Sutton says they’re giving away $1 million in their own scholarships in June.

The help of ACCESS goes further than high school. ACCESS has advisors on 13 college campuses, too, so they can continue to have guidance once they’re there.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WRIC - ABC 8News

6 days, 810 miles later, Mississippi student found safe in Richmond

With family standing by, 21-year-old Kamilah Fipps grinned ear to ear as her mother hugged her near Richmond's Battery Park Wednesday afternoon. Six days after Fipps vanished from her Mississippi college dorm at Jackson State University (JSU), the young woman was found safe 810 miles away in Richmond, Virginia after a week-long search involving family members from across the country.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, VA
Sports
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Education
Norfolk, VA
Education
City
Chesapeake, VA
City
Portsmouth, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Norfolk, VA
WDBJ7.com

More than 2,000 new COVID cases reported in Virginia Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,699,596 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Thursday, April 28, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 2,019 from the 1,697,577 reported Wednesday, a bigger increase than Wednesday’s 1,680 new cases.
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Loudoun Co. firefighter crowned Miss Virginia USA

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Whether she’s in a gown and high heels or firefighter gear and boots, a Loudoun County woman proved her worthiness this weekend to wear the crown as Miss Virginia USA 2022. According to Loudoun County Fire and Rescue, Kailee Horvath has been a volunteer with the Ashburn Volunteer Fire Rescue […]
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Education#Scholarships#Access College Foundation#Chartway Arena
Virginia Mercury

One of Virginia’s poorest cities is also its least healthy, new rankings show

For the second year in a row, Petersburg ranked as the least healthy locality in Virginia while Falls Church took over first place. The rankings, released Wednesday by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and University of Wisconsin’s Population Health Institute, are meant to offer an annual snapshot of more than 90 measures affecting health and […] The post One of Virginia’s poorest cities is also its least healthy, new rankings show appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Virginia to get its 1st casino

Virginia is about to get its first casino. The state Lottery Board has voted to grant the first license to Hard Rock Bristol, to run the commonwealth’s maiden effort into this kind of gaming. “The Virginia Lottery has worked diligently for two years to build the appropriate regulatory structure...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
WHSV

JMU baseball plays in honor of Lauren Bernett

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison baseball team took the field Wednesday night in the first sporting event featuring a JMU team since the tragic death of Dukes’ softball player Lauren Bernett. JMU played hard and performed well in a tough, 11-8, loss at No. 7 Virginia Tech...
BLACKSBURG, VA
The Independent

Mom, sister of slain UVA lacrosse player testify in lawsuit

The mother of a former women's lacrosse player at the University of Virginia broke into tears during her testimony Thursday as she described the moment when she learned her daughter was dead.Sharon Love said she thought at first that her daughter had been in a traffic accident, adding that she never thought Yeardley Love would be murdered, WVIR reported.Sharon Love, the administrator of her daughter’s estate, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against George Huguely V, who was convicted of second-degree murder in the 2010 killing of Yeardley Love, his on-again, off-again girlfriend. Huguely, who also played lacrosse at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Experience SoMD and beyond by leaving the classroom and hitting the road with CSM this spring

The richness of Southern Maryland is on display this spring as the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) unveils a number of experience-based Personal Enrichment classes that allow students to encounter the history and culture of our region and beyond. “People that are looking for new things to do that they may not be able to […] The post Experience SoMD and beyond by leaving the classroom and hitting the road with CSM this spring appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
COLLEGES
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy