ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Alabama ridesharing driver charged in sexual assaults of 2 passengers in Auburn

By Carol Robinson
AL.com
AL.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An Alabama ridesharing driver is facing multiple sex crime charges in two separate assaults months apart in Auburn. Theodore Leroy Halls, a 46-year-old Opelika man, was initially arrested earlier this month on first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse. The investigation into Halls began when a female reported...

www.al.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Crime & Safety
Opelika, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Opelika, AL
Chattanooga Daily News

High school English teacher was arrested after a school employee alerted the administrator that she was teaching her students while drunk, and high on drugs and prescription medication

High school teacher was placed on administrative leave after she was reportedly teaching her students while drunk, and high on drugs and prescription medication. The 46-year-old teacher was reportedly under the influence of alcohol and drugs while teaching 53 students in her classroom. School administrator called the authorities to report an educator was under the influence. The administrator went to the classroom where the English teacher was teaching. The administrator saw that the educator showed signs of intoxication and removed her from the classroom.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AL.com

Alabama man sentenced to life in prison under Habitual Felony Offender Act free after 37 years: ‘I thought, I’m going to die in here’

The night before Ronald McKeithen was released from prison in December 2020, he didn’t get any sleep. He was busy making Christmas cards. He had just fallen asleep when, sometime after 6 a.m., he heard a guard. “He said, ‘Ronald McKeithen, pack your s***,’” McKeithen remembered. The dorm erupted in applause. “I’ve never seen them applaud anything but a touchdown.”
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Sexual Assaults#Sex Abuse#Ridesharing#Violent Crime#Halls
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Uber
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
AL.com

Montgomery woman charged with murder in stabbing death of man, 46

A Montgomery woman has been charged with murder after she allegedly stabbed a man to death early Wednesday morning, police said. Chasity Williams, 45, is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a murder charge in the stabbing death of 46-year-old Ahmad Mclean, said Montgomery police spokeswoman Capt. Saba Coleman.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
175K+
Followers
48K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy