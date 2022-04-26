ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

55-year-old Victoria resident arrested, charged with Forgery of a Financial Instrument

By Jennifer Flores
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bI7gW_0fKyXLfo00

VICTORIA, Texas – On Friday, April 22, Victoria Police Department officers responded to United Rentals, located at 12104 N. Navarro Street. Officers responded to a person using fraudulent cashier’s checks to purchase equipment in the amount of $54,800.

Officials identified the offender as Mark Solesbee, of Victoria. Solesbee, 55, provided his Texas Driver’s License at the time of the “purchase.” After further investigation, officers and detectives located and arrested Solesbee at a job site. Officials also discovered all of the reported stolen equipment at Solesbee’s residence in the 3100 block of Parsons Road.

Law enforcement ultimately charged Solesbee with Forgery of a Financial Instrument. They then transported him to the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office Jail. Solesbee will remain in jail with a $65,000 bond.

Officials returned all the stolen equipment to United Rentals.

The Victoria Police Department provided the above information and photo.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Report a typo or error // Send us a News Tip

Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices.

To make sure you get our coverage sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Sports Headlines and more.

Follow us on Twitter, Like us on Facebook, Follow us on Instagram, Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Watch our newscasts and other programming on-demand on VUit

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Victoria County, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Victoria, TX
Victoria, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Victoria County, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

VPD officer discovers stolen vehicle, leading to arrests

VICTORIA, Texas – A VPD officer discovers a stolen vehicle during a routine proactive patrol in the 5700 block of Houston Highway, leading to the arrests of two Corpus Christi residents. On Wednesday, April 20, a Victoria Police Department officer from 3rd platoon conducted a routine proactive patrol in the 5700 block of Houston Highway. The officer discovered a possible...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Rentals#Texas Driver#Breaking News#Sports Headlines
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
Daily Mail

Cruel pair are jailed for total of 14 years after making two young boys stand in stress positions for hours and denying them food in four-year campaign of abuse

A cruel man and woman have been jailed for a total of 14 years after they made two young boys stand for hours in 'stress positions' and denied them both food. Darren Paisley, 39, and Serena Sibson-Bartram, 34, were arrested after one of the boy's schools raised concerns for their welfare in May 2018.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria, TX
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
454K+
Views
ABOUT

Crossroads Today provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Victoria and Southeastern Texas.

 http://www.crossroadstoday.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy