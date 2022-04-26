Colorado Springs Utilities rate decrease approved

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Tuesday, Colorado Springs City Council approved a proposal to decrease the rate for natural gas.

Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) announced that it has recovered from the December 2021 wind storm that cost $144 million in unexpected expenses, and as a result, proposed a rate decrease which the Utilities Board accepted on April 20th.

Colorado Springs City Council voted on the proposal on Tuesday, approving the rate decrease unanimously. CSU said the rate decrease for a residential sample bill is approximately $14.54/month, though it may vary depending on weather, household use, and efficiency factors.

Sample bill after the accepted rate decrease

Customers can expect the changes to go into effect on May 1st.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.