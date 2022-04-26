ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Sentencing the Parkland killer | Day 8

By Victoria Ballard, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 3 days ago
Sun Sentinel coverage of the Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial in the Parkland school massacre. Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Here are the updates from Day 8 in the sentencing trial of confessed Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, 23; a jury will decide if he will be executed or sentenced to life in prison without parole. He pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the Feb. 14, 2018, massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

  • Courtroom tension: Judge Elizabeth Scherer commented Tuesday that she felt the potential jurors were belligerent and getting mouthy. A panel of 70 potential jurors was dismissed after at least three potential jurors made threatening gestures and comments toward the shooter after stepping into the courtroom. The three jurors were asked to leave, and some applause broke out when the rest of that panel was dismissed. The male juror who started the incident shook his head and said, “This is terrible. This terrible,” as he was escorted out. In the hallway and in front of other potential jurors waiting for the elevator, the man muttered to a sheriff’s deputy, “You just traumatized us all.”
  • Jurors: Within moments of being sworn in, a juror on the second panel of the afternoon was pulled from the courtroom because she started crying. Eleven jurors from that panel of 70 were asked to fill out questionnaires, the next stage of jury selection. Also Tuesday, for the second time since jury selection began in early April, one potential juror said he knew the shooter.
  • Medical issues: Scherer has dismissed several jurors whose family members have serious medical issues, instead of making them wait or having them return to the jury room to be considered for other trials. One woman on Tuesday said her husband just learned he was approved to receive a kidney transplant. “That’s great news,” Scherer said before letting the woman leave the courtroom with a deputy. Another woman said needs to be available to care for her husband who has been hospitalized multiple times recently. She said her husband even had to drive himself home from out-patient surgery Tuesday because she was called to jury duty.
  • Victim’s parents in court: Annika and Mitch Dworet made their first appearance in court since jury selection originally began on April 4. The parents of slain victim Nicholas Dworet and his brother Alex, who was wounded, spoke to prosecutors but did not take questions about why they decided to visit the courtroom Tuesday.
  • Quote of the day : “I just want to break down. I want to cry. I want to curse that little P.O.S.,” said juror who was removed.
  • Looking ahead: Jury selection continues Wednesday. It’s also the deadline for the defense to present their argument for keeping previously screened jurors thrown out by the judge.

Go to SunSentinel.com/parkland-shooting for complete coverage of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School tragedy and ongoing coverage of the sentencing trial.

Sun Sentinel staff writers Rafael Olmeda and Eileen Kelley contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Teacher escapes losing job for discussing student’s gender identity

A South Florida high school teacher who almost lost her job for discussing a student’s gender identity in class should be able to stay in the classroom, a state judge ruled this week. The case is a twist on Florida’s “don’t say gay” controversy, which has focused on whether teachers will be silenced from making supportive comments about gay and transgender people. This teacher, Vally Jan-Louis ...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Woman accused in beating, blinding man in Pompano Beach granted bail in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman accused of taking part in a crime so hateful it left one man blind has been granted bail in Fort Lauderdale but must stay in jail. “They had nothing to do with this, and judge, I am urging your honor to release this woman and allow the discovery process play out,” said defense attorney Michael Glasser during a court hearing.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Woman Injured In Coconut Creek Shooting, Boyfriend Faces Charges

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A woman was rushed to the hospital Thursday morning after she was shot in Coconut Creek. According to police, the shooting took place just after 7 a.m. at Advenir South apartment complex, which is off Cocoplum Circle. A witness said the woman was shot by her ex-boyfriend who drove off. “My boyfriend saw the car speeding off and I saw her screaming, so I ran to her and called the police,” she said. The injured woman was taken to Broward Health North. Detectives are interviewing a person of interest in the investigation. The suspect was eventually caught in Miami Gardens. He was identified by police as Saivon Cruse. He faces a charge of attempted 1st-degree murder.
COCONUT CREEK, FL
Click10.com

How did a Hollywood condo owner end up shot and killed by police?

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – The details are still unclear of what happened on the 14th floor of The Alexander Towers in Hollywood on a February morning, but one thing is for sure, 69-year-old David Cottes is dead, his family says. Neighbors said the victim had a concealed carry permit and...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
