Laredo, TX

Smuggling try at Bridge IV halted

By César Rodriguez
Laredo Morning Times
 3 days ago

A truck driver has been arrested for attempting to smuggle more than $320,000 in cocaine via the World Trade Bridge, according to an arrest affidavit.

Sergio Antonio Bustos-Cruz was charged with import and conspire to import cocaine.

An 18-wheeler driven by Bustos-Cruz arrived at the bridge on April 21. Bustos-Cruz provided an electronic manifest without a destination and an ultimate consignee. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers referred them to secondary inspection.

An X-ray scan of the trailer revealed anomalies within the roof of the tractor cab. A K-9 unit then alerted to possible contraband within the trailer. An inspection of the cab area resulted in the seizure of multiple bundles containing cocaine.

The cocaine weighed 25.61 pounds and had an estimated street value of $325,360. Homeland Security Investigations special agents took over the case. In a post-arrest statement, Bustos-Cruz stated he had entered an agreement with some individuals in Mexico to smuggle drugs into the United States.

“Bustos-Cruz stated he was provided the drugs in Mexico and was directed to later drop off the packages with unknown individuals in Laredo, Texas,” states the affidavit.

Bustos-Cruz was to be paid upon his return to Mexico, court documents state.

