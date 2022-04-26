ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts Reports 1 Additional COVID Death Over 3 Days, 2,372 New Cases

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 2,372 new confirmed COVID cases on Tuesday. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts increased slightly to 4.58%.

There was one death also reported from Saturday to Monday.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,608,659. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 19,111.

There were 44,490 total new tests reported.

There are 412 people currently in the hospital with COVID. There are also 29 patients currently in intensive care.

