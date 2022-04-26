More Than 120,000 Pounds Of Ground Beef From South Jersey Business Recalled Due To Possible E. Coli Contamination

SWEDESBORO, N.J. (CBS) — More than 120,000 pounds of ground beef products from a Gloucester County establishment is being recalled due to possible E. coli O103 contamination. The Food Safety and Inspection Service says the products are from Lakeside Refrigerated Services in Swedesboro.

The FSIS says the ground beef products are dated from Feb. 1 to April 8 with the establishment number “EST. 46841” inside of the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to stores nationwide, according to the FSIS.

There are no confirmed reports of illness due to consumption of the ground beef products.

Officials say people can become sick from E. coli O103 two to eight days after consuming the organism.

People who have purchased the products are being asked not to eat them and should either throw them away or return them to the point of purchase.

A full list of the products along with their product codes can be found here and labels here .