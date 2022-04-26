ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsgrove Township, NJ

‘Jersey Fresh’ Initiative Encourages Customers To Buy From Local Farmers As Supply Costs Spike

By Brandon Goldner
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fP18i_0fKyWM5o00

PITTSGROVE, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey’s secretary of agriculture, along with local politicians and Department of Agriculture staffers, gathered at Walker Brothers, Inc. in Salem County to launch the start of “Jersey Fresh” season, the state initiative to encourage customers to buy from local farmers.

Scott Walker is Walker Brothers’ fifth generation to run the Pittsgrove farm, which began operating in 1845. The farm grows asparagus and sells asparagus seeds to countries on six different continents.

“They would be amazed at the way things have changed,” Walker said, discussing his family’s prior generations of farmers. “My father and my uncle, they were plowing this farm with a horse.”

Like families at the grocery store, Walker said he and his fellow farmers have seen their supply costs spike to about triple what they paid two years ago.

“I’m worried for a lot of friends, a lot of people in the industry. I really don’t know if they’re going to get through this one,” Walker said. “People are making money, but it’s not us.”

While touring Walker Brothers, Inc., New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Douglas Fisher, a Democrat, believes this year’s “Jersey Fresh” initiative will allow families to save money for families while increasing revenues for farmers.

With skyrocketing shipping costs, he anticipated more supermarkets will turn to local farmers to supply produce, which would cut down on grocery stores’ costs.

“They’re cost-savings that will be passed along to the consumers,” Fisher said. “We’re hopeful that it’s going to be a good season from the market perspective.”

Fisher said families can also save money by buying directly from farmers.

For more information on Jersey Fresh and participating locations, click here .

Comments / 2

Related
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Salem County, NJ
Business
City
Pittsgrove Township, NJ
County
Salem County, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Department Of Agriculture#Supermarkets#Jersey Fresh#Walker Brothers Inc#Walker Brothers#Democrat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
BGR.com

Stimulus check 2022: See if you’re eligible for $900 monthly payments

Another US city is joining the ranks of locales around the country setting aside money to offer some of its residents a regular stimulus check over an extended period of time. This time, the city is California’s Palm Springs. Its city council recently set aside a little less than a quarter of a million dollars to offer payments of $900 for up to 18 months. The recipients would include residents who identify as transgender and nonbinary.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
NJ.com

N.J. Turnpike Authority has a $36 million gift for E-ZPass customers

Drivers in New Jersey who use E-ZPass and pay with a debit card or credit card are getting a $36 million gift from the Turnpike Authority and other toll agencies. Commissioners of the toll agency that also runs the Garden State Parkway approved paying for three years of credit card processing fees instead of passing them on to drivers who use plastic to replenish or make one time E-ZPass payments.
POLITICS
New Jersey 101.5

This is New Jersey’s scariest bridge

Memories of the first time we crossed this bridge are still burned in my mind. We just moved to New Jersey and our next-door neighbor had a boat. Coming from a city rowhome neighborhood, we didn't know anybody with a boat. He invited us to go on his boat that he launched on the Pennsylvania side of the Delaware River.
BRISTOL, PA
94.5 PST

Happy National Pretzel Day! Here’s Where To Get Your Pretzel Freebies

Here in New Jersey and the Philadelphia region, soft pretzels are pretty much one of the major food groups. And for good reason - pretzels first became popular in America in Pennsylvania thanks to German immigrants who began settling there around 1710, according to History.com. One of the first commercial pretzel bakeries was founded in Lititz, Pennsylvania!
FOOD & DRINKS
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
62K+
Followers
20K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy