Eugene, OR

Report: De’Vion Harmon reverses course, enters the transfer portal

By Don Smalley
 3 days ago

In a bit of stunning news, guard De’Vion Harmon has decided to leave the Oregon Ducks men’s basketball program and enter the transfer portal, sources confirm.

It’s stunning because earlier this month, he reiterated his commitment to the Ducks and announced he would indeed come back for his senior season. Where ever he goes, it will be Harmon’s third school in three years. He came to Oregon after two seasons at Oklahoma.

As an Oregon Duck, Harmon had his good moments as well as some shooting slumps. But overall, it was a nice first season in Eugene. Harmon averaged nearly 11 points a game and shot 41.5 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from the three-point line.

This announcement comes a day after guard Rivaldo Soares announced he would be coming back to Oregon for his senior season.

Harmon joins Franck Kepnang, Eric Williams, Jr. and Isaac Johnson as those who have decided to find greener pastures elsewhere.

