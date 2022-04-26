ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

Amazon warehouse collapse probe finds worker safety risks

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bgWNm_0fKyW9hc00

U.S. regulators are calling on Amazon to improve its procedures for dealing with severe weather like hurricanes and tornadoes that could threaten workers at its warehouses dotted across the country.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration on Tuesday sent a “Hazard Alert Letter” to the Seattle-based e-commerce giant on Tuesday following the agency's investigation into the deadly collapse of a company warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois in December. Six people died and another was critically injured in the tornado strike.

The investigation raised concerns about the potential risk to employees during severe weather emergencies,” according to the letter sent to Amazon that OSHA made public.

The agency said its inspection found that, while the company’s severe weather procedures had met minimal federal safety guidelines for storm sheltering, the company still needed to further protect its workers and contract employees. The letter requires Amazon to review its severe weather emergency procedures but the company won’t face any fines or penalties.

In interviews with Amazon and contract workers, OSHA officials found some employees couldn’t recall ever participating in severe weather drills, or the location of the facility’s shelter. Kelly Nantel, an Amazon spokesperson, however, said employees receive emergency response training, which is “reinforced throughout the year.”

“OSHA’s investigation did not find any violations or causes for citations, but we’re constantly looking to innovate and improve our safety measures and have already begun conducting additional safety and emergency preparedness drills at our sites and will carefully consider any OSHA recommendation that we have not already,” Nantel said.

Amazon has noted workers at the warehouse, known as a “delivery station,” had little time to prepare when the National Weather Service declared a tornado warning on December 10. About 10 minutes before the tornado touched down, the agency said managers directed workers to go to a restroom in response to tornado warnings and other weather alerts.

But some employees unaware of the designated tornado shelter — a restroom located in the northern portion of the building — went to a separate restroom in the hard-hit south end, the agency said. All the injured and killed had taken shelter in the south side bathroom.

John Felton, Amazon’s senior vice president of global delivery services, had said in December that most of the 46 people in the warehouse headed to a shelter on the north side while a smaller group went to the south end, where the loading docks were located and delivery vehicles were parked.

“The tornado that hit our delivery station was extreme and very sudden, with winds that were much like the force of a category 4 hurricane, and we believe our team did the right thing, moving people to shelter as soon as the warning was issued,” Nantel said.

In the inspection, the agency said it also reviewed contractor safety and training records as well as the facility's written “Emergency Action Plan.” Officials took issue with the plan, writing in the letter it “was not customized with specific instructions” for hazards expected at the Edwardsville site.

Though Amazon had posted evacuation maps at the facility showing the location of the designated shelter, officials found the written plan did not “specifically identify” the shelter's location in the warehouse. Nantel said the company's buildings have “emergency plans that identify exit routes and shelter areas.”

Separately, officials said a megaphone that was supposed to activate the site’s shelter-in-place procedure was locked in a cage and not accessible, resulting in managers verbally telling workers on where to take shelter.

“These tragic deaths have sparked discussions nationwide on the vital need for comprehensive workplace emergency plans,” William Donovan, OSHA’s regional administrator in Chicago, said in a statement. “Employers should re-evaluate their emergency plans for the safest shelter-in-place locations and prepare before an emergency to ensure workers know where to go and how to keep themselves safe in the event of a disaster.”

The agency has recommended Amazon makes its warning devices readily accessible, ensures all employees participate in drills for emergency weather events and include site-specific information in its emergency plans. It said it will also send hazard alert letters to three delivery service providers, who employed the injured worker and five of the employees who died.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

No ‘union,’ ‘living wage,’ or ‘restrooms’: A planned Amazon internal app could ban words in employee chats

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Amazon could ban workers from using words like "union" and "living wage" on a planned internal employee messaging app, a revelation likely to increase tensions just as workers at one company warehouse on Staten Island voted to unionize.
BUSINESS
NBC News

Can Amazon stop a union?

The National Labor Relations Board confirmed Monday that lawyers representing Amazon have submitted more evidence to support the company’s case against the Amazon Labor Union, which won a landmark election at a warehouse in Staten Island, New York, last month. The tech giant is asking the board to throw...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Engadget

Amazon accused of using charity work scheme to conceal warehouse incident rates

Amazon is pursuing the "aggressive geographic and use case expansion" of a scheme that sends injured warehouse workers to non-profits for light duty, according to The Financial Times. Under the scheme that's officially called Amazon Community Together, workers get their full salary instead of compensation benefits that typically only cover a portion of their usual pay. While the program sounds beneficial for both workers and local non-profits, workers' rights advocates argue that it's a tool Amazon uses to hide the real number of serious injuries at its warehouses.
CHARITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
Edwardsville, IL
Business
City
Edwardsville, IL
Local
Illinois Business
The Independent

American Airlines passenger who had to be duct-taped to seat for attacking crew hit with record fine

An American Airlines passenger who had to be duct-taped to her seat after she attacked crew members aboard a flight last summer has been hit with a fine of nearly $82,000 - the largest penalty ever - from the US Federal Aviation Administration.“If you are on an airplane, don’t be a jerk and don’t endanger the flight crews and fellow passengers. If you do, you will be fined by the FAA,” US transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg said in announcing the fine.The passenger was flying from Dallas, Texas, to Charlotte in North Carolina on 6 July on an American flight....
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Warehouse#Emergency Preparedness#Workplace Safety#Tornado Warnings#Osha
Motley Fool

4 Signs That a Housing Market Crash Is Coming

Now is a great time to be a home seller but a relatively rough time to be a buyer. Anyone who claims to know exactly when the real estate bubble will burst is not being honest. The theory of supply and demand teaches us that once prices are too high,...
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

U.S. truck drivers go missing

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It should be boom time for employment in the trucking industry. Washington is cutting red tape while employers are offering $15,000 bonuses to address driver shortages and mitigate supply-chain disruptions. But drivers are still scarce. An aging workforce is partly to blame. The American...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
Daily Mail

Toyota owners could get cash rebates as company is forced to pay $2BILLION to thousands of Australians who bought faulty Hilux, Fortuner and Prado cars

Toyota could be forced to pay out almost $2 billion to Australian customers who were sold cars with faulty engine filters, after the auto giant lost a class action lawsuit. In a Federal Court judgment handed down on Thursday, Justice Michael Lee found thousands of people who bought some of the brand's top-selling cars were eligible for a payout.
WORLD
Vice

Drug Users Can Now Legally Buy Pure Fentanyl for Dirt Cheap in Canada

A harm-reduction organization in Vancouver is helping people addicted to opioids buy pharmaceutical-grade fentanyl at street prices as an alternative to the illicit drug supply—a first in North America. As first reported by the Globe and Mail, Portland Hotel Society launched its “enhanced access program” last week. The program...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Quick Country 96.5

SCAM ALERT! Don’t Get Scammed By This Fake USPS Text Message!

I got a weird text this morning. The text was supposedly from the United States Postal Service saying that I filled in an incomplete address and the item I wanted to be delivered couldn't be shipped to the address provided. I almost clicked the link sent with the message, almost, but didn't after I gave the message some thought. I decided to Google the number, and USPS Text Messages and discovered that this is a popular scam right now.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fast Company

AOC and Congress want to know if Amazon forces employees to work during dangerous weather events

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other members of the Congressional Oversight Committee have sent a letter to Amazon CEO Adam Jassy informing him they are investigating whether Amazon forces employees to work during dangerous weather events. In the letter, the Congressional Oversight Committee committee expresses concern over recent and past reports that...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Staten Island Advance

Amazon has a secret shopping section filled with deals. Here’s how to access it.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Somewhere in the Amazon universe, someone purchased a Hamilton Beach Belgian Waffle Maker with removable nonstick plates and used it twice. The box is still intact, but slightly squished, the accompanying recipe book for restaurant-quality breakfast delights in acceptable condition, just gently dog-eared. It’s a superfluous appliance that probably sat in an impulsive shopper’s closet for three to six months and maybe even pumped out a few Christmas morning treats before its ultimate return. But the mega e-tailer has cleaned it, tested its functionality, inspected it for missing accessories and given it a “very good” stamp of approval. If you can get past the fact that this normally $90 machine was opened, used and sent back to stock, it’s yours for $39.99.
INTERNET
ABC News

ABC News

623K+
Followers
150K+
Post
340M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy