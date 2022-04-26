ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

U.S. Postal Service to hold job fair in San Luis Obispo

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KENQ8_0fKyVsrV00

The U.S. Postal Service is hosting a walk-in job fair at the San Luis Obispo Post Office on Dalidio Drive on Saturday, April 30.

The Postal Service has an immediate need to fill the positions of city carrier assistant and rural carrier associate. Officials say there are more than 20 available jobs in San Luis Obispo and surrounding areas.

The job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1655 Dailido Drive in San Luis Obispo. Social distancing and face masks will be required.

Applicants must be 18 years or older, a U.S. citizen or permanent resident, and be able to pass a drug test and criminal background investigation. Some positions require an exam. Any position with a driving requirement will also require a valid driver's license and clean DMV two-year driving history.

Click here for more information about jobs with the U.S. Postal Service.

Comments / 1

Related
BGR.com

Stimulus check 2022: See if you’re eligible for $900 monthly payments

Another US city is joining the ranks of locales around the country setting aside money to offer some of its residents a regular stimulus check over an extended period of time. This time, the city is California’s Palm Springs. Its city council recently set aside a little less than a quarter of a million dollars to offer payments of $900 for up to 18 months. The recipients would include residents who identify as transgender and nonbinary.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo, CA
Government
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
Local
California Government
Reason.com

The Feds Will Return More Than $1 Million in Marijuana Money That California Cops Stole From Armored Cars

The federal government has agreed to return more than $1 million that California sheriff's deputies stole from an armored-car company that serves state-licensed marijuana businesses. The partial settlement of a lawsuit that the Institute for Justice filed on behalf of the Pennsylvania-based company, Empyreal Logistics, embodies a notable irony: The Justice Department is returning money earned by businesses that federal law still treats as criminal enterprises, thereby defeating San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus' attempt to evade California law, which does not allow forfeiture of the money that his deputies seized because it came from businesses that the state views as perfectly legitimate.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Where is the real center of California?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Search the center point of California online and you will likely be directed to a plaque outside of North Fork. The Madera County community famously advertises itself as the center point of the Golden State on its entrance sign (just below the name itself). A little bit more digging and you […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Postal Service#The Postal Service#U S Citizen#Drug Test#The U S Postal Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Fontana Herald News

San Bernardino County is named nation's No. 1 fleet

San Bernardino County vehicles are a common sight working on the roads of America’s largest county. Now, when residents see those clean white cars and trucks with the county’s logo on the doors, they’re looking at part of a fleet that has been named the nation’s best twice in the past six years.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KGET

Cal City Boys biological mother seeks legal action against Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – More than a month after adoptive parents, Jaqueline and Trezell West were charged with the murders of Orrin and Orson West, Ryan Dean, the biological mother of Classic and Cinsere known as Orrin and Orson West is taking legal action against the Kern County Department of Human Services. “The mother lost […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Nurses picket at Twin Cities Hospital in Templeton

Nurses say understaffing violates state law, puts safety of patients at risk. – Several dozen nurses picketed at Twin Cities Hospital along Las Tablas Road in Templeton on Wednesday morning to draw attention to staffing and other issues at the hospital. The protest at Twin Cities was one of nine at Tenet Hospitals in California. Another demonstration took place Wednesday afternoon at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo.
TEMPLETON, CA
KSBY News

KSBY News

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy