Baker County, FL

Mom charged after baby nearly dies from starvation, sheriff’s office says

By Emily Van de Riet
WBKO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Gray News) – A 21-year-old mother in Florida is facing charges after her baby nearly died from starvation because she found feeding the child “annoying,” according to officials. The Baker County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that Haylee Kent was charged with...

www.wbko.com

