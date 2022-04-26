Dysart soon to destroy 2017-18 special ed documents

The Dysart Unified School District is preparing to destroy archived special education records from the 2017-2018 school year and will begin this process in October 2022.

Special Education records, including placement records, referrals, evaluations, testing data, etc. are maintained for four fiscal years after a student’s final enrollment in a special education program.

Final enrollment in a special education program is defined as the last day a student is enrolled in a special education program and is no longer receiving services.

Parents, guardians, or eligible students have the right to review and/or receive a copy of these records before September 2022.

Individuals that would like to review records should contact ess.records@dysart.org or 623-876-7198 prior to September, 2022.