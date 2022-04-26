ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Front barely adds any drops but there will be a deluge of sunshine

By Bob Jeswald
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WhXdd_0fKyVQLH00

The rain moving through and even a pop-up storm is all we can muster up for this Tuesday forecast. At least there is nothing severe and pretty benign, despite we could use more measurable rainfall.

Under this strong dome of high pressure in this extended forecast, get ready for some heat. Readings are going to rise into the mid to upper 80s behind this front for Wednesday, which will bring more seasonal weather back into the region for next Wednesday.

There will not be anything organized or able to hold up after Today. Only a few short waves will bring partly cloudy skies from the circulation of high pressure and possibly a very stary shower or storm in the extended forecast.

At this time we look good for the rest of April and into the first week of May, with no major set-up for Weather Aware Days.

