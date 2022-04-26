ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Queen Latifah breaks ground on Newark housing development

pix11.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter experiencing a delay due to COVID, construction at 650...

pix11.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hudson Reporter

West New York establishes property registration program

West New York officials want to keep better tabs on vacant and abandoned property in town that are subject to foreclosure. The Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to adopt an ordinance amending the municipal code for “real property” to establish vacant property registration rules and regulations at its April 27 meeting.
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
New York YIMBY |

Housing Lottery Launches for 225 Units at River Crest in South Bronx

The affordable housing lottery has launched for River Crest, a 17-story mixed-use building at 1164 River Avenue in Cromwell-Jerome, The Bronx. Designed by Aufgang Architects and developed by Maddd Equities, the structure yields 500 residences, 83,650 square feet of commercial space, and 84 parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 225 units for residents at 30 to 80 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $15,429 to $132,400.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newark, NJ
Government
Newark, NJ
Business
City
Newark, NJ
City
Springfield Township, NJ
Newark, NJ
Real Estate
NBC New York

Mysterious Milky White Substance Found Leaking Into NJ Park Brook, Turning Lake White

New Jersey town officials have closed off the area around a park brook after a mysterious, unknown substance turned the water a milky white color. A section of Third Ward Park in Passaic was taped off after someone walking saw the white substance in the water around 12:45 p.m., said Mayor Hector Lora. The brook leads into Hughes Lake, which by the late afternoon, had turned completely white, photos showed.
PASSAIC, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Latifah
Person
Latifah
CBS New York

Quest for equity in marijuana sales front and center in N.J.

NEWARK, N.J. -- New Jersey legislators have received more than 700 applications for recreational marijuana dispensaries. The state says it is prioritizing residents who have been most impacted by the war on drugs.CBS2's Ali Bauman takes a look at what it will take to achieve equity in the cannabis industry.Hasniah el-Amin is a serial entrepreneur. The New Jersey native has her hand in half a dozen businesses, including Buddah Bowls in Belleville.But el-Amin's life looked very different eight years ago, when the then-24-year-old was arrested in Newark."We got pulled over. They said they smelled marijuana. They searched the car and...
NEWARK, NJ
6sqft

Lottery opens for 225 mixed-income units at massive development near Yankee Stadium, from $375/month

Rendering courtesy of the NYC Department of Housing Preservation and Development. A housing lottery opened this week for 225 mixed-income units at a new residential development just a few blocks from Yankee Stadium. Located at 1164 River Avenue in the South Bronx, the 17-story building is part of a larger residential project known as River Crest Apartments, which will bring nearly 750 units of affordable housing to the block. New Yorkers earning 30, 40, 50, 60, 70, and 80 percent of the area median income, or between $15,429 for a single person and $132,400 for a household of seven people, are eligible to apply for the apartments, which range from $375/month studios to $2,059/month three-bedrooms.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Department of Labor Mall hosts job fair at Mall at Bay Plaza

The Department of Labor Mall hosted a job fair at Mall at Bay Plaza Friday for residents seeking jobs to hone their resume and interview skills. Participants met with representatives from the department. While unemployment numbers are trending down, this was still a much-needed opportunity for people in the neighborhood as the city recovers from the pandemic.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Development#Sugar#Covid#Life Assets Development

Comments / 0

Community Policy