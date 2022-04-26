ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Door County, WI

WATCH: Petition to create 'Lily Alert' for missing kids spreading

WBAY Green Bay
 3 days ago

Irwin is using her rise to fame to inspire local high school students to...

www.wbay.com

Daily Mail

Cruel pair are jailed for total of 14 years after making two young boys stand in stress positions for hours and denying them food in four-year campaign of abuse

A cruel man and woman have been jailed for a total of 14 years after they made two young boys stand for hours in 'stress positions' and denied them both food. Darren Paisley, 39, and Serena Sibson-Bartram, 34, were arrested after one of the boy's schools raised concerns for their welfare in May 2018.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
County
Door County, WI
Door County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Green Bay, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Shreveport Magazine

“What made her think that this is OK?”, Mothers say that everyone should be held accountable after a teacher decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress instead of calling them for help

According to the boy’s mothers, a teacher at the charter school decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress, instead of calling them for help. Now, the mothers claim that this will not go unnoticed until everyone is held accountable. The boy’s parents were reportedly upset that the teacher didn’t find a more effective way to help their son aside from cutting his hair. The boy’s mothers also said that their son was proud of the afro he was growing. “What made her think that this is OK? if you were going to help my child why wouldn’t you do it the proper way, common sense way, the helpful way? By getting him some real help?” one of the mothers said.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Why is teen suspect in Lily Peters' death being prosecuted in adult court?

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis — In Lily Peters' alleged killer's initial appearance hearing, the state outlined some gruesome details that came out from the investigation. “The statements that the defendant made to law enforcement, that his intention was to rape and kill the victim from the get go, when he left the house with the victim going down the trail, the state believes there's a need to protect the community,” District attorney Wade Newell said in court on Wednesday.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
#Domestic Violence#Missing Kids#Crime#Biathlon
WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa Falls neighbors react to suspect in custody

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The death of 10-year-old Lily Peters has shaken the Chippewa Falls community. Even with the arrest and Wednesday’s charges, many people continue to search for answers. The 400th block of North Grove St. in Chippewa Falls has been filled with activity this week. Lily’s...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

She Was Forced To Give Birth At 10 Years Old And Then Forced To Marry The Church Deacon At Age 11

Sherry Johnson - Wedding Photo Age 11BishopAccountabilty.org. A Wife and A Mother By The Time She Was In Fifth Grade. Sherry Johnson was an only child. She lived with her mother, who worked as a substitute teacher, in Tampa, Florida when she was a little girl. The pair belonged to an apostolic church and attended services sometimes seven days a week. The church was strict. The girls and women had to wear hats and long sleeves and were not permitted to wear jewelry or pants.
TAMPA, FL
WBAY Green Bay

Victim’s sister says Green Bay woman was murdered by her husband

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We are learning more about the case of two bodies found in a Green Bay home Monday morning. As we reported at the time, an estranged couple was found dead in a home on Third Street on the city’s west side. Neighbors said they saw two children being escorted from the home.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Tree service provider faces theft, burglary charges

MILWAUKEE - In August 2020, a wind storm knocked down several trees on Mitch Haycock’s wooded family land in New Berlin. Haycock made a round of calls to tree services. No one was available. Soon after, Haycock spotted an advertisement alongside the road in Wauwatosa. "I saw this little...
NEW BERLIN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

"Lily Alert" push gets national attention

Jury in Door County murder trial finishes first day of deliberations. The jury deliberated for about four-and-a-half hours after closing arguments. Dodge County and local first responders simulate a train derailment and chemical spill. ASPIRO vans damaged in catalytic converter thefts. Updated: 3 hours ago. ASPIRO puts its vehicles inside...
DOOR COUNTY, WI

