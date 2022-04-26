ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Door County, WI

WATCH: Bridges light up purple for National Crime Victims' Rights Week

WBAY Green Bay
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIrwin is using her rise to fame to inspire local high school students to...

www.wbay.com

Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Everything we know about the death of 10-year-old Lily Peters

The death of 10-year-old Iliana “Lily” Peters and the arrest of a 14-year-old boy for her murder has shocked the small, tight-knit community of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.Lily was found dead at around 9.15am on Monday morning in a wooded area close to a walking trail by the Leinenkugel’s brewery.The fourth-grade student had been reported missing by her father at around 9pm on Sunday after she failed to return from her aunt’s house on North Grove Street to her own home on East Birch Street.The two homes are a roughly six-minute walk from each other.A search was launched to track...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Southern Minnesota News

Body of missing Wisconsin girl found

A 10-year-old girl who went missing Sunday night in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin was found dead Monday morning, and police are ruling her death a homicide. The body of Iliana “Lily” Peters was discovered close to a walking trail near her aunt’s home and the Leinenkugel’s brewery parking lot.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
NBC News

Wisconsin surgeon who vanished on a hike found dead near trail, sheriff's office says

The body of a 26-year-old Wisconsin surgeon who disappeared on a hike was found near the trail she was last reported to be on, authorities said. Dr. Kelsey A. Musgrove, a cardiothoracic surgery fellow at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, was reported missing on March 30, the Iron County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday in a news release.
WISCONSIN STATE
WJCL

Missing Georgia child found dead: Police search for hours before finding body in nearby pond

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Georgia say they have discovered the body of a 4-year-old autistic boy who wandered away from his home Monday night. The Dekalb County Police Department says Kyruss Williams disappeared from his home along Fair Pines Cove around 6:30 p.m. After searching for hours, authorities discovered the boy's body just before 2:30 a.m. in a pond just a few feet from the home he and his family were staying at.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
KIMT

Arrest made in murder of 10-year-old in western Wisconsin

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wisconsin – Police say a juvenile has been arrested in connection with the murder of Lily Peters. The body of 10-year-old Illiana “Lily” Peters was found Monday morning near a walking trail in Chippewa Falls. Her death was classified as a homicide. WQOW-TV is now...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa Falls neighbors react to suspect in custody

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The death of 10-year-old Lily Peters has shaken the Chippewa Falls community. Even with the arrest and Wednesday’s charges, many people continue to search for answers. The 400th block of North Grove St. in Chippewa Falls has been filled with activity this week. Lily’s...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Bald eagle fatally shot; Wisconsin DNR seeks to identify shooter

FREDONIA, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is seeking the public's help to identify the person responsible for fatally shooting a bald eagle. Around 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 17, DNR wardens were notified of an injured bald eagle found along the Milwaukee River in Fredonia near the Washington-Ozaukee county line.
FREDONIA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fox Lake search: Man's girlfriend shares what happened

FOX LAKE, Wis. - The search continues for a Dodge County man who fell into Fox Lake when he and his girlfriend's canoe capsized Thursday, April 21. The family of 36-year-old Beau Krantz says he died a hero. "I just want him back. I just want to put him to...
FOX LAKE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin DOJ clears Eau Claire police actions during incident after which man died

MADISON (WKBT) — A Wisconsin Department of Justice investigation into the death of a 43-year-old man has determined that Eau Claire police officers acted within state and local use-of-force guidelines in the case. The investigation and autopsy revealed that Demetrio A. Jackson died of anoxic encephalopathy following cardiopulmonary arrest rather than any police actions. The DOJ’s administrative review, released Wednesday,…
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Crime Gallery for April 20, 2022

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case. If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI

Community Policy