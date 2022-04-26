Child uncovers old starting gun buried in mud at Rostraver Elementary School

BELLE VERNON, Pa. — Students and employees of Rostraver Elementary School had a twist in their day when a student found a small starter gun buried behind the building.

According to a press release from the Belle Vernon Area School District, a student found what appeared to be a small handgun buried in the mud while on a class break. The student notified a teacher, and the gun was taken into possession by Rostraver Township Police.

Local authorities determined that the gun was a starter pistol, similar to what is used at school in interscholastic track meets. The weapon was incapable of functioning, and fell apart as it was cleaned.

The school’s principal and a member of the Rostraver Township Police Department visited classrooms throughout the day to explain the situation to students. Parents were also notified of the incident.

