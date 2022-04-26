ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

Interview: Sacramento County continues its fight against homelessness

By Megan Camponovo, Sonseeahray Tonsall
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=060hXs_0fKyTXam00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County continues to fight homelessness during Gov. Gavin Newsom’s 100-day challenge.

Emily Halcon, Director of Homeless Initiatives, spoke with Sonseeahray on Tuesday about the county’s homelessness response.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 3

Related
Mountain Democrat

Homeless shelter crisis declared in county

“If the county does not declare a crisis, it will be a much lengthier process to get this going, around 12 to 18 months.” — Daniel Del Monte, Health and Human Services deputy director. El Dorado County has declared a shelter crisis as a new strategy to address...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento County, CA
Sports
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Society
Sacramento County, CA
Government
County
Sacramento County, CA
Sacramento County, CA
Society
Local
California Government
Local
California Sports
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Homeless Initiatives#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS Sacramento

‘This Is A Major Public Health Challenge’: Newsom Unveils Plans To Prepare For Increasing California Heat

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento heat hit triple digits 28 times last year, and five of those days were record highs. Now, state leaders are unveiling new plans to prepare for more extreme heat emergencies. Extreme heat is becoming a way of life here in California. So just how bad are heatwaves going to be in the future? Historically, Sacramento sees two or three days above 104 degrees each year. That’s expected to reach 10-15 days by mid-century. “We have very high confidence on future temperature predictions,” Paul Ullrich, a UC Davis climate professor said. Now, Gov. Gavin Newsom is asking for $300 million to create...
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFGate

Police: Woman helped plan kidnapping of baby in California

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A woman arrested in the kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby from his San Francisco Bay Area home is a friend of the family and was present when a man abducted the baby while his grandmother unloaded groceries, police said Wednesday. Yesenia Ramirez, 43, had...
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
CBS LA

New gas relief proposal aims to give $200 to Californians

Despite a projected surplus nearing $70 billion, Democrats in Sacramento continue to disagree on ways to relieve the ongoing burden of high gas prices on Californians."It's definitely more expensive," said driver Keshawna Wise, who cut costs by not eating as much and drinking less coffee. "It's my second time being here this week." On Thursday, state Democrats announced yet another massive budget surplus projected to be upwards of $68 billion, with some hoping to use the extra money for a new aid package aimed at helping individuals and families. Under the plan and regardless if they own a vehicle or not,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Oakland teen missing since March has been found

OAKLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — An Oakland teenager who went missing in March has been found. 15-year-old Alicia Bryant was last seen at Motel 6 on 7407 Elsie Avenue in Sacramento, Tuesday, March 22. Bryant’s family believed her disappearance was related to human trafficking. The Bryant family talked to local police, posted fliers, and reached out […]
OAKLAND, CA
FOX40

FOX40

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy