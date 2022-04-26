ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Man suspected of robbing Chesterfield gas station twice, arrested after trying third time in one week

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37xoyT_0fKySs2Y00

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man suspected of robbing the same Chesterfield gas station twice in one week was finally arrested Tuesday morning, after trying to rob it a third time.

Just before 9 a.m. police responded to a robbery that occurred at the Shell gas station at 13101 Hull Street Road.

According to police, a man entered the gas station and showed a knife while demanding money from the clerk. The robber ran away after receiving an undisclosed amount of money.

Police officers located and identified the suspect as 31-year-old Marquis E. Brown, of Sika Lane in Midlothian. He was seen running from the scene and after a brief foot chase, the officers took him into custody.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U1wn3_0fKySs2Y00
Marquis E. Brown (Courtesy of Chesterfield Police)

Brown was then transported to Chesterfield County Jail where he was charged with robbery.

Previusly Reported: Police: Suspect robs same Chesterfield gas station twice in one week

In addition to this incident, Brown has been charged for two other robbery incidents at the same Shell gas station on April 19 and April 23. All three robberies took place over the course of one week. He is currently being held without bond.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22tANz_0fKySs2Y00
    Security camera photo from the robbery on April 19.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BbrEQ_0fKySs2Y00
    Security camera photo from the robbery on April 23.
(Photos courtesy of Chesterfield County Police Department)

Police are continuing their investigation into this incident.

Anyone with information on this robbery or the two prior robberies is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or anonymously call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chesterfield County, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Chesterfield, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Chesterfield County, VA
City
Midlothian, VA
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Station#Robbery#Security Camera#Crime#Shell Gas#Chesterfield Police Rrb
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WVNS

Two dead after three-car accident on U.S. 460

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Two people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Route 460 in Mercer County April 23, 2022. Mercer County Sheriff’s Department and West Virginia state Police responded to a three-car accident on U.S. 460 near Harmon Branch and Princeton. According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, three people were transported […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSLS

16-year-old Forest girl dies in crash on Route 460

FOREST, Va. – A crash claimed the life of a 16-year-old Forest girl on Wednesday, April 20, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities say the crash happened at about 9:54 p.m. on Route 460 near Sulphur Spring Road and involved Bella G. Elder. State Police reports that Elder was...
FOREST, VA
SCDNReports

Virginia Man Holds 2 at Gunpoint During Road Rage

Virginia Man Holds 2 at Gunpoint During Road RageVirginia Police. A suspect was arrested yesterday after brandishing a handgun during a road rage incident in Stafford County. Deputy E.E. West responded to a brandishing in the area of U.S. 1 and Perchwood Drive. Deputy West and Deputy J.W. Ahern located the suspect vehicle and conducted a high-risk traffic stop.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
WSET

Body found in Henry County tied to possible serial killer

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A body found in Virginia in mid-April may be tied to a serial killer. Greensboro, North Carolina, police say notified the Henry County Sheriff's Office of an arrest and remains they believed to be in the county. The remains were found in the 2500...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy