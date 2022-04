TYLER, Texas — Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these five events:. The Red Velvet Cake War: “Red Velvet Cake War” will be staged 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Tyler Civic Theater. The comedy show is about three cousins who are planning their family reunion, but could not have picked a worse time. For information and tickets, visit tylercivictheatre.com/ .

TYLER, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO