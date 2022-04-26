ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, IL

Slusser’s candidacy faces court challenge

By Scott Cousins
 3 days ago
EDWARDSVILLE – Former Madison County Information Technology Director Rob Dorman has filed a court challenge to Madison County Treasurer Chris Slusser’s candidacy.

On April 18, Dorman filed a petition seeking judicial review of the Madison County Board of Elections’ decision in favor of Slusser regarding a challenge to his candidacy by Dorman.

As of Tuesday morning, no judge or hearing date had been assigned for Dorman's petition.

Dorman originally objected to Slusser’s candidacy claiming Slusser’s nominating petitions were invalid because he used county personnel, specifically Madison County Chief Deputy Treasurer Patrick McRae, to notarize them.

Dorman’s legal challenge centers on the Board of Elections’ hearings. After complaints about the first hearing held March 24, the hearings were reheld March 31 with no substantive change in the board’s decisions.

At the original hearing Dorman's objection was quickly denied on a technical issue, that there was no basis in law to bring that specific issue to the board. Because of that, there was no evidence presented either side in Slusser’s case.

At the second hearing Slusser introduced evidence that McRae’s notary duties were not directly tied to the county.

Dorman's suit claims the original hearing was not held in a courtroom as required by state law and violated the Illinois Open Meetings Act. It also claims that requests for subpoenas were “summarily denied” and the board “deliberated, in secret among themselves” before denying the objection.

Dorman argues “it is unclear, under what authority the (election) board can simply undo the entire March 24, 2022 hearing, and redo it after the deadline.”

Dorman was represented at the hearings by attorney Thomas G. Maag, who filed the suit.

Dorman also wants Slusser removed from the June 28 primary ballot. Slusser is being challenged by former Madison County Administrator Doug Hulme in the primary.

Both Hulme and Dorman were fired by the Madison County Board in April 2020 following allegations they improperly accessed personal documents. The two have subsequently filed a number of legal actions against the county in both state and federal courts.

Your View: Republicans

I attended the monthly Madison County Republican meeting April 25 where Republican candidates were making their best pitch as we get closer to the June 28 primary where we’ll vote for the best Republican candidate to go up against the Democrats’ best candidate in November.
Drug charges filed against 4 Tuesday

EDWARDSVILLE - Felony charges were filed Tuesday in several drug-related cases by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Ernest Stevenson Jr., 56, of the 600 block of State Street, Madison, was charged April 26 with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony.
