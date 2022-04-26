ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Needs another rehab start

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Yarbrough (groin) will make a second rehab start for Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Orioles' Rougned Odor: Not starting Friday

Odor isn't starting Friday against the Red Sox. Odor went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a run, an RBI and two strikeouts in Thursday's loss to the Yankees, and he'll get a breather in Friday's series opener. Ramon Urias will shift to second base while Tyler Kevin starts at the hot corner.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Mariners' Matt Koch: Designated for assignment

Koch was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Friday. Koch had been with the team for just over two weeks, allowing four runs in 4.1 innings of relief. He'll be removed from the 40-man roster to clear space for Mitch Haniger, who returned from the COVID-19 injured list in a corresponding move.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Tyler Gilbert: Optioned to Triple-A

Gilbert was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Thursday. Gilbert's first major-league appearance this year came as a starter, but he tossed three innings out of the bullpen during Monday's loss to the Dodgers. He'll now head back to the minors, where he's served as a starter in each of his first two outings of the season and will pitch as a starter upon his return. Luis Frias and Tyler Holton were called up to provide additional bullpen depth.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Mets' Jeff McNeil: Drives in two runs

McNeil went 2-for-3 with two RBI in Friday's 3-0 win over the Phillies. McNeil's two-run single in the fifth inning proved to be the only offense the Mets needed as the pitching staff combined to no-hit Philadelphia. The 30-year-old has delivered mulit-hit performances in four straight starts, going 8-for-14 during that stretch. He's now slashing .344/.400/.500 with nine RBI this season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Giants' Joc Pederson: Diagnosed with Grade 1 strain

Pederson was diagnosed with a Grade 1 adductor strain Friday but will avoid the injured list for now, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Pederson underwent an MRI on Thursday after leaving Wednesday's game against Oakland with right groin tightness. While the test did reveal a strain, it's not a particularly severe one. The Giants will wait to see how the injury responds over the next few days, so he'll likely miss at least two or three games, but he may not wind up missing any more time than that.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Exits with apparent injury

Haniger left Friday's game against the Marlins with an apparent ankle injury, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. He hit a leadoff single in the second inning and apparently suffered the injury running to first base, getting replaced by a pinch runner. This comes in the first game Haniger was back from the COVID-19 injured list.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Twins' Miguel Sano: Nearing return

Sano (knee) is not starting Friday, but he is close to a return, according to manager Rocco Baldelli, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. He woke up Friday feeling noticeably better and was taking batting practice before the game. It sounds like he is truly day-to-day. Luis Arraez is starting at first base while Byron Buxton gets the start at designated hitter.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Fills stat sheet Friday

Ohtani went 2-for-5 with a solo homer, three runs scored and a stolen base in Friday's 5-1 win over the White Sox. Ohtani took Lucas Giolito deep in the first inning with a 419-foot solo shot, his fourth homer of the year. He reached on a fielder's choice and scored in the sixth before singling, stealing a base and scoring again in the eighth. The reigning AL MVP is 16-for-56 (.286) with six extra-base hits and three steals over his last 13 games.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Flyers' Ryan Ellis: Expected back in 2022-23

Ellis (lower body) is expected to be healthy by the start of next season, per interim head coach Mike Yeo, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports. Yeo added that Ellis may need to get surgery in the offseason, but the procedure would evidently be relatively minor. The veteran defenseman was limited to four appearances in his first year with the Flyers after being acquired from Nashville in an offseason trade, as Ellis was sidelined from Nov. 13 forward.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Giants' Mauricio Llovera: Promoted to majors

Llovera's contract was selected from Triple-A Sacramento prior to Friday's game against the Nationals, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports. The Giants have multiple relievers on the COVID-19 injured list, so Llovera will provide reinforcements for the bullpen. He struck out 14 and walked two over 10.2 scoreless innings through six appearances at Triple-A this season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Matt Brash: Hit hard Friday

Brash (1-2) gave up six earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three in two innings Friday against the Mariners. He took the loss. Jorge Soler hit a 468-foot two-run home run off Brash in the first inning and he kept giving up hits until Seattle was forced to pull him. Brash's fastball was averaging 96.3 mph, which was a tick above his season average (95.8 mph) and he got plenty of whiffs on his fastball (four) and slider (five), but he primarily relied on those two pitches. This outing was poor enough that it's conceivable the Mariners opt to let Brash try to get things sorted out in the minors, so it's no guarantee he will take the ball next week in Houston as scheduled.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

WATCH: Braves' Travis Demeritte hits inside-the-park home run vs. Rangers

Atlanta Braves outfielder Travis Demeritte notched an inside-the-park home run on Friday night against the Texas Rangers (GameTracker). It marked his second homer of the season. Demeritte, who led off and started in right field, lined a Spencer Howard pitch to center field to begin the third inning. Unfortunately for...
ARLINGTON, TX

