Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Needs another rehab start

Brash (1-2) gave up six earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three in two innings Friday against the Mariners. He took the loss. Jorge Soler hit a 468-foot two-run home run off Brash in the first inning and he kept giving up hits until Seattle was forced to pull him. Brash's fastball was averaging 96.3 mph, which was a tick above his season average (95.8 mph) and he got plenty of whiffs on his fastball (four) and slider (five), but he primarily relied on those two pitches. This outing was poor enough that it's conceivable the Mariners opt to let Brash try to get things sorted out in the minors, so it's no guarantee he will take the ball next week in Houston as scheduled.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 6 HOURS AGO