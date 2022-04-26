ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.

Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:

Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.

Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.

Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.

Eduardo L Cardoso
3d ago

I hope both then be arrested take trash from the street it’s time baltimore City citizens start take they vote to work time to clean the streets

BatDance_$$$
2d ago

They'll be caught soon. All it takes is for one of them to have an enemy that will make that call to the police.

my mind
1d ago

Even though photos were taken at night it looks clear enough for someone to recognize them. Hope they are apprehended quickly and serve the justice they deserve… big time in the Big house

